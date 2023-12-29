Alianza Lima announces another historical record in income from sponsorships

#Alianza #Lima #announces #historical #record #income #sponsorships

In its official channels, the blue and white institution boasted of the 6.4 million dollars it earned in 2023 and only through sponsors.

Alianza Lima announces another historical record in economic income | PHOTO: Luis Jimenez

Alianza Lima does not stop giving good news to its fans. The La Victoria club announced that for the third consecutive year it broke – another – historical record in economic income. This time it has nothing to do with box office, but with the issue of sponsors.

The statement of Lima Alliance says the following: “In the current season, 6.4 million dollars were raised through sponsorships and surpassed the mark imposed in 2022, when it earned US$ 6.1 million for this concept.“.

Alianza raised more than 6 million dollars

In fact, the blue and white club assures that these income were for all categories of soccer and other sports. “In 2023, Alianza Lima had 27 sponsorships, the same amount as in 2022 and much more than the 19 in 2021 and the 15 in 2020. In addition, for second consecutive yearall the available spaces in the uniforms of the three main categories, that is, first team, volleyball and women’s soccer, were occupied by sponsors“.

Alianza Lima highlighted its 26 titles

Another detail that caught attention is that he claimed – once again – to be the winner of 26 titles. “In the case of the first team, this has been happening since 2021, which demonstrates the commercial attractiveness that the Victorian institution, winner of 26 national titles with the first teamthree with volleyball and two with women’s soccer, among other achievements, generates among the main brands in the country.”

