Alianza Lima: Coach of Once Caldas committed a tremendous blooper and confused the blue and white fans with those of Sporting Cristal | Lima Alliance

Beyond his mistake, the Once Caldas coach was full of praise for Alianza Lima. Photo and video: League 1 Max

Alianza Lima defeated Once Caldas 2-0 for the Blanquiazul Night. Despite the defeat, the members of the Colombian team were satisfied with the quality of the rival and also with the large crowd present at the National Stadium in Lima. The technician, Hernán Dario Herreradid not hesitate to express his praise for the fans present in the venue, although he made a blooper by confusing the Alliance fans with those of Sporting Cristal.

“First of all we have to congratulate all the Sporting Cristal fans,” the coach began in statements to the Liga 1 Max channel. When the reporter pointed out his mistake, he quickly corrected himself. “Sorry, from Alianza, for how (the fans) handled themselves. I think it’s a pleasure to lead a team like Alianza,” the strategist rectified.

“In the first half it was a very hard-fought match between the two teams. Both they and we were very even. They came a little more with the corner kicks, but I think Once Caldas controlled the game very well in the first half. In the second we are looking for some modifications because we are in training to see the team that is going to compete in the Colombian league. I think they took advantage of our mistakes there,” the coach added.

Once Caldas player remembered Sporting Cristal

Herrera was not the only one who mentioned the name of the beer team. Minutes before the start of the match, coach Yonatan Murillo also made reference to the La Florida team when comparing the atmosphere of the blue and white presentation with that of the light blue team a couple of years ago.

“The ambition of Peruvian football is always lived and we already knew that this was going to be like this. I have had several nights here like this… The one in Cristal, once I came in 2017, and it is nice to live all these moments,” commented the defender.

How was Alianza Lima vs. Once Caldas?

The match between Alianza Lima and Once Caldas, for the first friendly of the year for Alejandro Restrepo’s team, ended 2-0 with a double from forward Hernán Barcos (57′ and 61′, from a penalty).

When will Alianza Lima play again?

Alejandro Restrepo’s team will face the Universidad Católica de Chile next Sunday, January 21 at 2:00 pm (Peruvian time) at the Mansiche Stadium in Trujillo for the Blanquiazul 2024 Afternoon, an event in which they will present their team to their fans of the North of the country.