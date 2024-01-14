Alianza Lima decided who will use the ’10’ after departures from Concha y Cueva

#Alianza #Lima #decided #departures #Concha #Cueva

Alejandro Restrepo and his technical command made the decision of who will wear the number ’10’ shirt in Alianza Lima during the 2024 season.

Alianza Lima fans have asked themselves the question in recent weeks about which player from the current squad will wear the ’10’ shirt in League 1 and Copa Libertadores 2024. After all, the team no longer has Christian in its ranks. Cueva like Jairo Concha, those who wore said number in 2023.

In that sense, Gerson Cuba from Ovación revealed that the footballer who will wear this emblematic number will be Sebastián Rodríguez. The midfielder recently joined the team after leaving Peñarol.

It is important to note that Cueva was the one who used this number throughout 2023. However, the player ended up leaving the institution after having an irregular year.

It should be noted that the Victorian midfield will be relatively different to that seen last season. This is because Alianza hired not only Rodríguez, but also Catriel Cabellos and Adrián Arregui.

When does Alianza Lima play?

The next friendly duel that Alianza Lima will face this month will be against Once Caldas in the ‘Blanquiazul Night’. This event will take place on Monday, January 15 from 9:00 p.m.

