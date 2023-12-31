Alianza Lima figures rejection of University offer

#Alianza #Lima #figures #rejection #University #offer

The key piece of Alianza Lima decided to reject the offer from Universitario de Deportes to continue in Matute and win the 2024 national title.

Figure from Alianza Lima decided to reject Universitario’s offer to continue in La Victoria. | Photo: Alianza Lima.

The transfer market in Peruvian football is open and all the clubs are preparing for what the 2024 season will be. Along these lines, not only the League 1 clubs are putting together, but also the League teams Feminine too and a Alianza Lima figure forcefully rejected Universitario.

One of the key pieces in Alianza Lima is Heidy Padilla, an attacker who even scored 1-0 against Universitario in the first final of the competition played at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium. However, as we know, it was not enough for the intimates because they fell 2-0 at the Monumental and were unable to obtain the desired three-time championship.

Along these lines, journalist Gerson Cuba reported that Heidy Padilla received a formal offer from Universitario de Deportes, but the blue and white attacker decided to reject it to continue her professional career at Alianza Lima, and thus be able to obtain the Women’s League title this 2024, which is precisely the 100th anniversary of the creams.

Heidy Padila will continue at Alianza Lima for the entire 2024 season.

Alianza Lima says goodbye to two footballers

Alianza Lima has decided not to continue with several elements for 2024, including Catherine Bringas, Miryam Tristán, Amparo Chuquival, and Yoselin Miranda. For this reason, the blue and white fans expect good reinforcements to fight for the national title and qualify for the Copa Libertadores.

When does the 2024 Women’s League start?

The tournament will officially start on April 4, that is, still in four months unlike League 1 which starts in January.

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel