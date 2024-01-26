Alianza Lima: FPF Appeals Commission declared unfounded request for penalty reduction Alejandro Villanueva Matute stadium final blackout 2023 Universitario de Deportes | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#Alianza #Lima #FPF #Appeals #Commission #declared #unfounded #request #penalty #reduction #Alejandro #Villanueva #Matute #stadium #final #blackout #Universitario #Deportes #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

While in sports, Alianza Lima – with Alejandro Restrepo at the helm – has been designing its strategy for the debut of League 1 against the César Vallejo University (it will be this Sunday from 8 pm at the National Stadium), in the last hours , received the position of the Appeals Commission of the Peruvian Football Federation (CA-FPF), which rejected the request of the blue and white institution to reduce the sanction to the Alejandro Villanueva stadium. All this, after the blackout that occurred in the second leg final of last year’s local competition, against Universitario de Deportes.

And after the incidents mentioned, the Victorian club was notified with the sanction of not using its venue – for local championship matches – for a period of seven months; For this reason, those led by Alejandro Restrepo will play, this Sunday, against the ‘Poetas’ at the National Stadium.

The document from the FPF Appeals Commission resolved to “declare unfounded the appeal filed by Club Alianza Lima against Resolution No. 128-CD-FPF-2023.” Furthermore, “confirm Resolution No. 128-CD-FPF-2023 that sanctioned the institution in all its aspects.”

Alianza Lima’s request was declared unfounded.

What does the sanction say about international matches?

A few weeks ago, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) clarified that the sanction on the Alianza Lima stadium will only be valid for matches of the local men’s and women’s championship, competitions that are organized by the sanctioning body, so those of La Victoria Yes, they will be able to use their venue for the Copa Libertadores. “The Disciplinary Commission sanctioned Club Alianza Lima, among others, in application of the RUJ-FPF, which extends to all matches and competitions organized by the FPF, that is, at the national level,” began the document from the entity of the Peruvian soccer.

Along the same lines, the CD-FPF emphasized the following: “In this way, during the time that the closure period of the Alejandro Villanueva stadium is extended (seven months), Club Alianza Lima is prohibited from designating as the venue for a match, official or friendly, to the aforementioned stadium. This sanction covers all the championships organized by the FPF Professional Football League, in its women’s and men’s spheres, such as League 1, Women’s League, Promotion and Reserves Tournament, and others in which the aforementioned sanctioned Club may participate, within of the scope of competence of the FPF”.

Alianza Lima’s agenda

After the goalless draw against U. Católica for the ‘Blanquiazul Afternoon’, Alianza Lima will be active again this weekend when it hosts Universidad César Vallejo for the first day of the 2024 Apertura Tournament of League 1. This commitment is scheduled for Sunday, January 28 from 8:00 pm, it will be played at the National Stadium and will be broadcast throughout Peru on the exclusive signal of Liga 1 MAX.

The Victorian team will begin a new path in the local competition, with the aim of lifting the national title again at the end of the year, just as they did in 2021 and 2022. For this campaign, in addition to the respective outings to clean the squad with Regarding what we saw in 2023, the ‘Intimates’ signed Renzo Garcés, Catriel Cabellos, Adrián Arregui, Juan Pablo Freytes, Jiovany Ramos, Jhamir D’Arrigo, Marco Huamán, Sebastián Rodríguez and Cecilio Waterman.

