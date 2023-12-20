Alianza Lima is armed with two important reinforcements: Jhamir D’Arrigo and Jiovany Ramos

#Alianza #Lima #armed #important #reinforcements #Jhamir #DArrigo #Jiovany #Ramos

Alianza Lima wants to once again shout champion of League 1 and have a good group stage of the Copa Libertadores in 2024 with its new signings.

Jhamir D’Arrigo and Jiovany Ramos would join forces in Alianza Lima | Photos: FBC Melgar | Lima Alliance Club

Alianza Lima has been in the news this week regarding the formation of the squad for 2024. While the team continues to carry out the preseason in Lurín, the club specifies the arrivals of two new players who will join the team led by Alejandro Restrepo: the winger Jhamir D’Arrigo (24) and the already confirmed Panamanian defense Jiovany Ramos (26).

Regarding Melgar’s winger, negotiations are advanced. The intimates have been clear and have the intention of adding D’Arrigo in the next season; They are even willing to pay the termination clause, which is equivalent to 550 thousand dollars, to achieve his release and give him a contract until 2026.

As for the Panamanian Ramos, already made official, the direct contact was through Alejandro Restrepo after analyzing him for several weeks. He plays defense and adapts to the line of three that the Colombian coach is looking for. This 2023, he played for Deportivo Táchira and, thanks to his good level, he has been called up to his national team.

Jiovany Ramos presented at Alianza Lima.

D’Arrigo and Ramos enter Alianza’s plans for 2024, a year in which the challenges will be greater, such as the national title and qualifying for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Let’s get to work with these new signings.

The Alianza Lima eleven with their new signings

Angel Fields; Jiovany Ramos, Renzo Garces, Yordi Vilchez; Jesus Castle, Adrian Arregui, Jhamir D’Arrigo, Ricardo Lagos; Kevin Serna, Bryan Queen, Hernan Ships.

Alianza Lima signings

Renzo Garcés

Kevin Serna

Catriel Cabellos

Adrian Arregui

Jiovany Ramos

