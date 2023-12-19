Alianza Lima, Universitario de Deportes, Sporting Cristal: CONMEBOL club ranking for the December 2023 season | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#Alianza #Lima #Universitario #Deportes #Sporting #Cristal #CONMEBOL #club #ranking #December #season #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

In 2023, Universitario de Deportes was able to end a long drought of titles, after beating Alianza Lima in the final of League 1. However, with the international calendar complete, it was Sporting Cristal that was the national team that placed best in the CONMEBOL ranking, surpassing creams and blue and whites on this list, as well as Melgar, another of the national teams that had competition in the competitions of our continent’s organization.

Despite not having won international championships this year, Palmeiras continues to lead the list, being followed by River Plate and Boca Juniors on the podium. Fluminense (Copa Libertadores champion) and LDU de Quito (Sudamericana champion), appear in 12th and 13th place, respectively, after the feats achieved.

In relation to the Peruvian teams, it is Sporting Cristal that is in the best position (34), leaving Universitario de Deportes (42) and Melgar (44) below them. Alianza Lima, for its part, appears in 52nd place in the CONMEBOL ranking announced this morning by the South American soccer entity.

Further back boxes appear Cusco FC (115), Cienciano (116), Universidad César Vallejo (118), Sport Huancayo (124), Deportivo Binacional (131), Ayacucho FC (140), Juan Aurich (150), Defensor Lima (170 ), Sport Boys (172), Unión Huaral (173), Universidad San Martín (181) and Technical University of Cajamarca (193).

Signings in League 1 teams

Alianza Lima announced Kevin Serna, Renzo Garcés, Adrián Arregui and Catriel Cabellos. Likewise, while options continue to be considered in the positions where Restrepo needs to strengthen, the renewals of Pablo Sabbag and Hernán Barcos were confirmed through the club’s social networks.

Universitario de Deportes, for its part, did the same with Christopher Olivares, who was expressly requested by Jorge Fossati, coach who left the reins of the merengue team to take on the challenge of the Peruvian National Team after the departure of Juan Reynoso due to poor results.

In the Sporting Cristal store, the already known arrival of coach Enderson Moreira was joined by the signings of Quembol Guadalupe and the returns of Fernando Pacheco and Diego Enriquez, who were on loan and still have a current contract with the Bajopontinos.

