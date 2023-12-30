Alianza Lima will go for Paolo Guerrero: what is known about the possible signing of the ‘Predator’

#Alianza #Lima #Paolo #Guerrero #signing #Predator

Alianza Lima is looking for reinforcements for 2024 and the name of Paolo Guerrero came up again. Is the ‘9’ a real option in Matute?

Paolo Guerrero was trained in the minor divisions of Alianza Lima | Photo: Luis Jiménez

As long as Paolo Guerrero He is free, his name sounds like a possible reinforcement in Alianza Lima, because the forward is a self-confessed fan of the blue and white team, and he also trained at the Victorian club before making the leap abroad, where he had a successful career in countries like Germany , Brazil, Argentina and Ecuador.

Let us remember that except for some last-minute change, the ‘Predator’ will not renew with Liga de Quito, the team with which he won the Copa Sudamericana and the Liga Pro of Ecuador in 2023, which is now leaving.

Is the gunner a real option in Matute? According to what LÍBERO was able to know, In Alianza Lima they do not have the captain of the Peruvian team in their plans, at least for the momentalthough it is not ruled out that this position may change in the coming weeks.

What they maintain in an intimate store is that they already have Hernán Barcos and they do not see it logical to have two 40-year-old attackers in the squad.

Paolo Guerrero played in 2023 in the Quito League.

Likewise, the ‘9’ has options to play in Brazil, mainly for Serie B teams. In the coming days there could be news regarding the experienced scorer.

Paolo Guerrero: clubs he played at professional level

Bayern Munich II (Germany)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Hamburg (Brazil)

Corinthians (Brazil)

Flamengo (Brazil)

International (Brazil)

Avaí (Brazil)

Racing (Argentina)

Quito League (Ecuador)

How much is Paolo Guerrero worth?

According to Transfermarkt, Paolo Guerrero has a market value of 175 thousand euros.

