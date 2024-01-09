Alienware’s 4K QD OLED monitor will cost $1,199 – Computer – News

#Alienwares #OLED #monitor #cost #Computer #News

Dell subsidiary brand Alienware is showing a number of new QD OLED gaming monitors during the CES fair in Las Vegas. It concerns two monitors of 27″ and 32″. The latter model has a 4k resolution and will cost $1,199. Euro prices are not known.

The Alienware AW3225QF is a 32″ 4k monitor (3840×2160) with a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, while the 27″ AW2725DF peaks at 360Hz and has a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels.

Compared to competing 32″ QD OLED monitors with 4k resolution, the AW3225QF differs in that the panel is slightly curved (1700R) instead of flat. In addition, the screen supports Dolby Vision HDR, while PC displays usually only support HDR10. One of the two HDMI 2.1 ports support eARC for connecting a soundbar. The AW3225QF is officially Nvidia G-SYNC compatible, but has no AMD Freesync Premium logo, while the cheaper AW2725DF has a Freesync Premium Pro logo but no G-SYNC label.

The smaller AW2725DF also has an HDMI2.1 port, but with this screen the bandwidth is limited to that of an HDMI2.0 port, which limits the maximum refresh rate over HDMI to 144Hz. The two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs of the AW2725DF do support the full refresh rate. This monitor has a flat panel.

Alienware AW3225QF

The AW3225QF has the same black and white design as the AW3423DW, Alienware’s first QD OLED screen from 2022, while the AW2725DF has an all-black chassis, like the later AW3423DWF. Both screens have RGB lighting, height adjustment and offer the same SDR peak brightness of 250cd/m², HDR peak brightness of 1000cd/m², and 99 percent DCI-P3 color coverage as competing products. What is striking is the lack of a USB-C input, although the monitors do have a five-port USB hub. As with its previous QD OLED screens, Dell offers a three-year ‘burn-in warranty’.

Alienware AW2725DF

Alienware is by no means the only brand to introduce new QD OLED monitors during CES: Samsung, ASUS, MSI and HP, among others, are showing similar products. Unlike many competitors, Alienware does mention a specific introduction date. The screens will be available in stores in the US from next Thursday. Alienware has also announced the dollar prices: the AW3225QF will cost USD 1199 in the US, the AW2725DF will retail for USD 899.

Update 9-1, 17:40: Although information accompanying the press release indicates availability in the rest of the world before February 6, as stated earlier in this article, Dell says that there is no launch date for Europe yet. For that reason, no euro prices have been announced yet.