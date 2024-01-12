Alina Korneeva qualifies for women’s singles draw

Teenage sensation Alina Korneeva has booked her spot in the women’s singles draw at the Australian Open after stunning Anna Bondar in the final round of qualifying.

In her﻿ first major qualifying as a professional, 16-year-old Korneeva triumphed over 11th seed Bondar 6-3, 6-3 — after also defeating YeXin Ma and Sachia Vickery in the earlier rounds — to order her grand slam debut Down Under.

As a qualifier, Korneeva could now face reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the first round depending on where she lands in the draw.

Alina Korneeva throws her racquet in the air after winning the Australian Open girls’ final. (Darrian Traynor via Getty Images)

Korneeva came back from a set down in her second-round qualifying match against Ma, saving two match points in a third-set tiebreak to win 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(5) before easing past Bondar.

While her second serve was vulnerable, ﻿winning just 36 per cent against Bondar, Korneeva was able to force errors from her rival’s backhand to keep control.

The teen star is no stranger to Melbourne Park, having clinched last year’s Australian Open girls’ singles championship.

In an epic three-hour tussle that left Korneeva and her opponent, close friend and compatriot Mirra Andreeva, both inconsolable at the net in an emotional embrace on Rod Laver Arena, commentators and viewers were in awe of the standard on display.

After winning the first set tiebreak, Andreeva conceded back-to-back sets to go down to Korneeva 7-6(2), 4-6, 5-7.

An almost inconsolable Mirra Andreeva is embraced at the net by Australian Open girls champion Alina Korneeva.

Korneeva is the first girls’ champion since Marta Kostyuk in 2018 to qualify for the main draw at the Australia Open only a year after winning the junior title.

Kostyuk progressed to the third round before falling to Elina Svitolina.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open live and exclusive on Nine, 9Now and ad-free on City Sports.﻿

Korneeva made her WTA Tour debut in October 2023 and ended last season with a career-best world ranking of No.156 and the ITF’s No.1 junior ranking.

In July, ﻿Korneeva achieved the biggest title of her career to date, pocketing $100,000 after winning the Figueira da Foz ITF W100 final.

