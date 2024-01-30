Alina’s killer shocked the attendance at the trial. The gesture of the murderer from Mangalia caused consternation

#Alinas #killer #shocked #attendance #trial #gesture #murderer #Mangalia #caused #consternation

Loredana Atănăsoaie, the teenager from Vaslui who killed her best friend in a hotel in Saturn, showed up extremely well at the court date in which she hoped to be released. His behavior shocked those present in the courtroom.

Alina (left) was killed by her best friend PHOTO archive The truth

Loredana Atănăsoaie, the teenager from Vaslui, who, at the beginning of August 2023, killed Alina Ciobanu, her best friend, in a hotel room in Saturn (Mangalia), shocked those present at the last term in courtroom.

Loredana Atănăsoaie could be seen and heard laughing out loud, showing a good mood that disappeared after the judges decided to reject her request for release.

“Dismay replaced the mirth on his face. You could have thought he didn’t understand anything that was going on then. Probably, he really thought that he would receive house arrest and return home, by no means to the penitentiary”, said Florin Răican, the lawyer of the family of Alina Ciobanu, the girl killed by Loredana, according to Vremea Nouă.

“Loredana was brought into the courtroom by a policewoman and she seemed unaffected by anything that was happening around her. The ex officio lawyer approached her and whispered a few words, at which point Loredana started to laugh. She kept her good mood until the moment when the judge of rights and freedoms entered the room. While the prosecutor requested the maintenance of preventive detention against the author of the murder, her lawyer tried, without grounds and without arguments, to request the change of the measure from preventive detention to house arrest, showing that in the future he will even request judicial review. At the same time, the corners of Loredana’s mouth fell and consternation replaced the cheerfulness on her face”, said the lawyer from Mangalia.

“You cannot believe she was capable of such horror”

“I sat face to face with Loredana. All body language shows that they are trying to manipulate us. When you see her, you can’t believe she was capable of such horror, it goes against every behavioral matrix. But if you see his look, the play of his eyes, the way he holds his feet, the way he searches for his words, you realize that he is lying, an experienced person cannot fail to notice this,” adds the lawyer.

Loredana killed Alina in cold blood, watching her die for more than half an hour after stabbing her.

Later, he put it in a suitcase, which he said he wanted to take to Vaslui, but because the called taxi driver did not agree to such a long ride, he abandoned it under a park bench.