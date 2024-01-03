All 182 occupants of the KLM aircraft disembarked safely

#occupants #KLM #aircraft #disembarked #safely

Photo: alvarobueno / Shutterstock.com

SCHIPHOL – All passengers on board KLM flight KL1654 on Tuesday were able to leave the aircraft safely. According to an eyewitness, the passengers walked out of the plane calmly and in a controlled manner.

The plane, a Boeing 737, flew from Venice to Amsterdam on Tuesday afternoon. After arriving at the gate of Schiphol Airport, the door of the aircraft was opened, after which the passengers could leave the plane. No one was injured. According to aviation expert Paul Kagelberg, the staff on board the aircraft acted well and professionally.

“This is exactly what aircrew are trained for and for which they have practiced endlessly. In addition, modern airliners are designed in such a way that people can quickly exit through the exit,” Kagelberg explains. “Both the cabin crew and the pilots did exactly what they should do in these types of situations. They deserve a big compliment for that.”

After all occupants had left the aircraft, the aircraft was cleaned, refueled and left for Berlin with other passengers.