All connections from episode 7, season 3: Bloem – The Connection

#connections #episode #season #Bloem #Connection

Today

•

reading time 4 minutes

•

2094 views

•

save

Episode 6’s main connection was “flower.” Below you can read all the answers that have to do with flour.

OPEN

A flower opens when it blooms.

RAMEN

Because many houses nowadays have double glazing, you hardly see them anymore: ice flowers. They occur on windows when it is freezing outside and the humidity inside is high. When that air comes into contact with the cold window, water vapor is created that condenses on the window as ice. This often happens in a place where the window already had a scratch or speck of dust. The ‘flower’ continues to grow from the crystal that is formed there.

By Ilona Loser – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=55567748

TO HANG

If flowers do not get enough nutrition, their heads will droop. The trick to keeping flowers beautiful for longer is to cut them diagonally with a knife and change the water regularly.

CURTAIN

Flowers are a popular motif for curtains. And anyone who likes carnival knows the answer to this question: “Do you know what I would like to be…?” That’s right, a floral curtain.

WATER

You have to put a bunch of flowers in the water.

HE WAS

The Netherlands is a flower bulb country par excellence: it is estimated that we produce around 8.5 billion flower bulbs per year. Tourists from all over the world come to the Netherlands in the spring to visit the Bulb Region.

VANILLA

The vanilla flavor comes from the vanilla orchid, a flower. The flower of the vanilla orchid is different from most flowers: it contains no nectar, which makes growing vanilla very difficult, which is why it is so expensive. By the way, it works in nature: the bees are attracted to the smell and search in vain for nectar in the flower, which means that pollen still sticks to the body.

ICE

The ice flower is a flowering plant belonging to the ice herb family. Ice crystals can also form on surfaces such as car roofs and windows during freezing temperatures, which are called ice flowers because of their shape.

LOO

In the 17th century, Stadtholder William III of Orange and his English wife, Queen Mary, had a large symmetrical garden full of flowers built behind Het Loo Palace, because Mary loved flowers. Nowadays this garden, ‘Mary’s flower garden’, can still be visited.

PRINCESS

In 1945, as a thank you for her stay in Ottawa during the Second World War, Princess Juliana donated 100,000 tulip bulbs to Canada and promised to send another 10,000 bulbs every year. Canada gratefully brought the tulip bulbs to bloom and has organized the annual ‘Canadian Tulip Festival’ since 1953, which, with more than 3 million tulips, is the largest tulip festival in the world.

FLORIS

Floris is a boy’s name, derived from Flora, the Roman goddess of flowers.

MARGRIET

Between May and June you can see daisies blooming in the wild.

MOTHER

‘Just ask my mother’ is the well-known sing-along song by the band Bloem. And on Mother’s Day, the most flowers are sold nationally.

SHAMPOO

There are many shampoos with floral scents.

INSECTS

Because of their colors and scents, many insects are attracted to flowers. Both parties benefit: the insects get their nectar, the flowers spread their pollen.

LICE

Aphids can live on plants and flowers. Some flowers actually help against aphids in your garden, such as marigolds, marigolds and sunflowers.

TIE DYE

The floral motif is one of the most common tie-dye designs.

MARIHUANA

Marijuana is the name we give to the flowers of the cannabis plant.

Door Efiks – CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=79238968

SAN FRANCISCO

‘If you’re going to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair’: in 1967 scoorde Scott McKenzie er een wereldhit mee.

EASY RIDER

‘Easy Rider’ is a cannabis strain of which the flower is smoked, of course named after the film in which heavy smoking takes place.

HER

Some flowers have hairy leaves, the Edelweiss is perhaps the best known hairy flower. And flower wreaths are worn in the hair.

LOVE

The rose is the flower of love. And the day of love, Valentine’s Day, is one of the busiest days of the year for florists.

SUMMER

Many flowers bloom in summer.

PEACE

The flower is a symbol of peace. In an iconic photo from 1967, we see an activist sticking a flower into a soldier’s gun barrel during an anti-Vietnam protest.

By Bernie Boston – Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37905458

HIPPIE

The flower was the source of inspiration for the hippies in the late 60s and early 70s. The culture they were part of is therefore also called ‘flower power’.

MILEY CYRUS

Miley Cyrus had a big hit in 2023 with ‘Flowers’.

BUTTERFLY

Butterflies are attracted to flowers, especially the flowers of the butterfly plant.

Plucked artichoke

Artichokes are the flower buds of a thistle.

By Jamain – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20737898

BUTTER

The buttercup is known for its yellow, shiny leaves.

GARDEN

There are often flowers in a garden.

KEY

The primrose blooms in the spring.

IRIS

The iris is a flower. Vincent van Gogh made a famous painting with irises on it.

GREEN

Flowers are always partly green.

PLANT

Flowers are the flowering parts of a plant.

FLORIADE

Until recently, the Floriade, the well-known world horticultural exhibition, was organized once every ten years. The name is derived from the Latin word for flower, flos.