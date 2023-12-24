All connections from episode 8, season 3: Rotterdam – The Connection

#connections #episode #season #Rotterdam #Connection

The main connection of episode 8 was ‘Rotterdam’. Below you can read all the answers that have to do with Rotterdam.

PAUL DE LEEUW

Paul de Leeuw is from Rotterdam and sings about it in ‘K Heb Je Lief’.

MOONSHINE

The painting ‘Rotterdam in moonlight’ by Johan Barthold Jongkind hangs in the Rijksmuseum.

JAN SMIT

In 2012, Jan Smit played the leading role in ‘The Bombardment’, a film about the bombing of Rotterdam.

EUROVISION SONGFESTIVAL

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest final, which was won by Måneskin, took place in Rotterdam.

Door Paolo Santambrogio – Paolo Santambrogio, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=84635682

HYDROGEN

Work is underway on a mega-factory for green hydrogen in the Rotterdam Port area, a large and ambitious project that will see Rotterdam act as an important gateway for hydrogen to Northwestern Europe.

FRITS

One of the most famous Frits in the Netherlands, presenter Frits Bom, was a born Rotterdammer. Before his TV career, he was a certified port worker and wrote the book ‘De Havenman – Rotterdams voor Gevorderden’, about Rotterdam port jargon.

Door VARA – CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9869981

GO AHEAD

Doe Maar reunited in 2000 to destroy Ahoy sixteen times, making it the most successful Dutch band of 2000. The album ‘Hees van Ahoy’ that followed was also a great success.

BOM

It is one of the darkest pages in the history of Rotterdam: the bombing of May 14, 1940.

TUNNEL

The Rotterdam Maastunnel was the first car tunnel in the Netherlands in 1942.

SILVER FLEET

The conqueror of the Silver Fleet, Piet Hein, came from Rotterdam. Feyenoord supporters referred to this when they held up a life-size banner measuring 100 by 16 meters with an image of the conquest during a match against Sevilla in 2014.

KLEINPIET HEIN

The birthplace of the controversial Dutch commander of the West India Company, Piet Hein, can be visited in Delfshaven, a district of Rotterdam. There is also a statue of him there.

By F.Eveleens – Own work, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3126409

MURDER

Rotterdam is the ‘murder capital’ of the Netherlands: last year 16 people died due to violence, more than in Amsterdam.

ELSEVIER

The publisher Elsevier, later known for publishing the well-known magazine of the same name, was founded in Rotterdam in 1880.

2002

The year 2002 was an exceptionally eventful year for Rotterdam in several respects. Feyenoord won the UEFA Cup on May 8, but that win was overshadowed by the murder of Pim Fortuyn, a resident of Rotterdam at the time, two days earlier.

PIM FORTUYN

The Palazzo di Pietro, Pim Fortuyn’s villa, is located in Rotterdam. He was faction leader of the ‘Liveable Rotterdam’ party, the largest party in the municipal council at the time of his death.

By M.Minderhoud – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2065522

SCHOLARSHIP

Beurs station is one of the most important stations of the Rotterdam metro network.

MARATHON

The Rotterdam marathon is the largest in the Netherlands and, due to the flat course, also one of the fastest in the world.

WILLEM DE KOONING

Artist Willem de Kooning was born in Rotterdam. The art department of Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences has been called the Willem de Kooning Academy since 1998.

METRO

The first metro in the Netherlands opened in Rotterdam in 1968. At the time, with a length of 5.9 kilometers – from Central Station to Zuidplein – it was the shortest line in the world.

FRANK SINATRA

Singer Frank Sinatra once performed in the theater hall of the SS Rotterdam, the ship. And in 1989 he gave a concert in Ahoy, Rotterdam.

PARK

The Park is a well-known park in Rotterdam. It has existed since 1852, making it one of the oldest parks in the city. The Euromast, the famous lookout tower, was opened here in 1960.

By Trougnouf (Benoit Brummer) – Own work, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=100470650

IRON

Rotterdam had a ‘wagon ferry’ – a ferry for cars – across the Nieuwe Maas. As is the way in Rotterdam, this feather also got a nickname: the iron, because of its similarity to the household appliance.

APPEL

In the 19th century, the so-called ‘Appelpunt’ could be found at the Rotterdam Wijnhaven, the place where apples were traded. There is still an old apple tree at this point and an even bigger eye-catcher: the bright red residential tower called ‘The Red Apple’, named after this Apple Point.

NEW YORK

Hotel New York is the former headquarters of the Holland America Line in Rotterdam. By the way, there is also a city in New York state called Rotterdam, founded in 1661.

Door Sherpa, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1807941

HERMAN DEN Blijker

Top chef Herman den Blijker opened numerous restaurants in Rotterdam, including De Engel, Las Palmas and Goud.

MONTEVIDEO

The Montevideo is a well-known Rotterdam skyscraper.

By Kyman Cheng – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=36731843

CASTLE

The Castle is the football stadium of the Rotterdam football club Sparta.

Door FaceMePLS – Flickr, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3145681

BROTHER LOVE

Broederliefde is a hip-hop group from Spangen, in Rotterdam.

CUBE

At the Blaak near the Oude Haven you can find the famous cube houses by the Dutch architect Piet Blom. Besides Helmond, it is the only city in the world where these unique homes can be found.

WWII

Rotterdam was bombed by the Germans during the Second World War. The old city center was largely wiped out. 711 people died, and about 80,000 residents were left homeless.

SWAN

In Rotterdam you will find the Erasmus Bridge, nicknamed ‘The Swan’.

By Michielverbeek – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117300114

SETTING UP IVO

Ivo Opstelten was once mayor of Rotterdam.

BOKITO

The gorilla Bokito became nationally known in 2007 after his escape from his enclosure in the Rotterdam zoo Diergaarde Blijdorp.

GERS

Gers is a typical Rotterdam word that means something like ‘cool’.

VANNELLE

The former Van Nelle factory on the Delfshavense Schie in Rotterdam is one of the best-known industrial monuments in the Netherlands.