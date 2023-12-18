All drivers & teams are confirmed

#drivers #teams #confirmed

The driver field for the 2024 Superbike World Championship has been fixed since mid-November, and SPEEDWEEK.com has reported on all the changes in the teams. The teams had to confirm their participation with promoter Dorna by December 8th, and now the start lists have been published.

The most spectacular change is that of Toprak Razgatlioglu from Yamaha to BMW, as a result of which Jonathan Rea went from Kawasaki to Yamaha.

Kawasaki hired the up-and-coming Axel Bassani as Rea’s successor, and Supersport World Champion Nicolo Bulega will now drive alongside Alvaro Bautista in the Ducati factory team.

Only Honda continues with its previous duo Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.

The first season of former MotoGP pilot Andrea Iannone, who returns to professional sport after a four-year doping ban, is awaited with great excitement. The Italian took Philipp Öttl’s place in the Ducati team Go Eleven, who then moved to the Yamaha team GMT94.

We will see five riders for the first time in the Superbike World Championship: In addition to Bulega and Iannone, these are the long-time Moto2 rider Sam Lowes in the new Ducati team Marc VDS and the Petronas-Honda duo Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin, who are riding for Midori this year Moriwaki competed in the Supersport class.

Five riders lost their place in the championship: Loris Baz and Oliver König are moving to the Endurance World Championship, Hafizh Syahrin is expected to drive ARRC, Eric Granado is contesting the MotoE and Lorenzo Baldassarri is contesting the Supersport World Championship.

With Marc VDS Ducati there will be a new team, taking the place of Orelac Kawasaki.

Yamaha and Ducati are each represented with six motorcycles, while Honda, BMW and Kawasaki each have four riders. Compared to 2023, we see one additional Ducati and one less Kawasaki.

Because there will only be the overseas event in Australia at the start of the season in 2024, all teams have registered for all races.

The Pedercini Kawasaki team would like to take part in the start of Europe at the end of March, but has not yet been officially confirmed. Isaac Vinales is planned as the driver.

These are the participants of the Superbike World Championship 2024 Motorcycle Team Rider (Nation) BMW ROKiT Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Michael van der Mark (NL) Bonovo Action Scott Redding (GB) Garrett Gerloff (USA) Ducati Aruba.it Álvaro Bautista (E) Nicolo Bulega (I) Motocorsa Michael Rinaldi (I) Go Eleven Andrea Iannone (I) Barni Spark Danilo Petrucci (I) Eleven Marc VDS Sam Lowes (GB) Honda HRC Iker Lecuona (E) Xavi Vierge (E) Petronas MIE Tarran Mackenzie ( GB) Adam Norrodin (MAL) Kawasaki KRT Alex Lowes (GB) Axel Bassani (I) Puccetti Tito Rabat (E) Yamaha Pata Prometeon Jonathan Rea (GB) Andrea Locatelli (I) GYTR GRT Dominique Aegerter (CH) Remy Gardner (AUS) Motoxracing Bradley Ray (GB) GMT94 Philipp Öttl (D)