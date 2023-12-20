#lines #Zhenzhudan #closedTaiwans #brown #sugar #pearl #milk #specialty #store #announced #withdrawal #Hong #Kong #Netizens #drink #time

All lines of Zhenzhudan are closed!Taiwan’s brown sugar pearl milk specialty store announced its withdrawal from Hong Kong. Netizens said: The best drink can’t be made at that time.

Zhen Zhu Dan announced its withdrawal from Hong Kong! This hand-cranked tea brand from Taiwan took advantage of the popularity of brown sugar pearl milk in Hong Kong in 2018 and entered the Hong Kong market. It opened many branches. Unfortunately, the craze cooled down. Recently, the Hong Kong agent announced on social platforms that due to The end of the agency rights will end the business of the Hong Kong branch, which has made many netizens feel sad.

👉🏻The new Yahoo Food Instagram is online!Follow now to get more diet tips

Agency is over!Chin Bo Dan announces withdrawal from Hong Kong

The Taiwanese tea brand “Zhen Zhu Dan” recently announced on social media that the agency rights in Hong Kong have officially ended, saying “Thank you for your five years of support, we will see you in the future.” Many netizens saw the news and were shocked that the store had withdrawn from Hong Kong. He also left comments praising the store’s product, “The best drinks and fruits can’t be beat” and “I hope to have the opportunity to see you again, it’s delicious and full of ingredients.” Zhen Zhu Dan started in Shilin, Taiwan in 2010. It has more than 20 branches there, specializing in brown sugar pearl fresh milk. It entered Hong Kong in 2018 and opened its first branch in Causeway Bay. It has been in business for five years and has a good reputation. It is a pity to close.

Zhen Zhudan announced that the Hong Kong agency rights have officially ended and will say goodbye to all fans. (Picture: Zhenzhudan FB)

Zhen Zhu Dan Causeway Bay branch. (Picture: Zhenzhudan FB)

Many netizens expressed regret at the store’s withdrawal from Hong Kong. (Picture: Zhenzhudan FB)

High-quality brown sugar pearl milk is nostalgic

Zhen Zhu Dan Zhu uses brown sugar pearl fresh milk as the main drink. The ingredients are very particular. The homemade pearls are 0.85 cm, which is the most suitable for chewing. They are boiled with self-fried brown sugar molasses and added with carefully selected fresh milk from small farmers. The drink is rich and sweet. It has a fresh aroma and is tough when cooked. The more you chew it, the sweeter it becomes. In addition, the Sesame Rice Xiang Lei Lei made with black sesame paste and crispy rice, and the Oreo Zhen made with Oreo biscuits are also popular among fans, and now you have to go to Taiwan to get them.

Brown sugar pearl milk (Photo: openrice)

Ollie Jane (Photo: openrice)

Sesame Rice Fragrant Lele (Photo: openrice)

The new reservation platform “Yahoo Restaurant Reservation × Openrice” is officially launched!

>Click here now to learn more about restaurant reservation offers in various districts in Hong Kong<;cpos:2;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">>>Click here now to learn more about restaurant reservation discounts in various districts of Hong Kong<

What do you want to eat tonight?Check out the collection of the best chicken wing recipes and avocado recipes

A collection of regional delicacies!Recommendations of the latest restaurants, cafes and dessert shops in various districts of Hong Kong

What foods are good for health?Twenty-four solar terms: TCM teachings/tonic soups/acupoint health care

Buffet recommendation!Check out various buffet discounts/refund tips

Want to know the latest food news?Click here to watch Yahoo Food editor recommendation

More recent hot topics

Graduation Restaurants 2023〡Review of 15 Graduation Restaurants!Changfa Noodle House/Chen Han Kee Porridge and Noodles Expert/Hao Luck Fast Food Restaurant

Wanwu has closed its doors | Wanwu, the original restaurant with more than 30 years of history, announced its closure!The last business day is February 25 next year

Hong Kong girl brought Cupcakes to a Tsim Sha Tsui restaurant to celebrate her birthday and was charged $900 for cutting the cake. Netizens raised eyebrows about the service.

Netizens detail embarrassing things in restaurants!60% of the steak’s six-course meal was wrong + unclear menu + poor table manners and made a joke

Is there a hidden way to eat roasted beef horns? Netizens teach you how to eat beef horns to get more meat and save money?

Fast Food Restaurants | Netizens counted the three major fast food chains in the past and lamented that Maxim’s Fast Food is getting worse and worse! Is there a room you may not recognize?

Is eating ramen in Hong Kong equivalent to paying an IQ tax? Netizens refuted the two main points of the original poster’s sorrow!

Wan Rou Mi is launched in Hong Kong!Japanese Dragon Burger Steakhouse charcoal grilled with unlimited pot roasted rice + miso soup

Shenzhen Food 2023〡Shenzhen’s top 10 food recommendations!Crab Sanbao/Yongfu Xiaoxian/Runyuan Four Seasons

Chef Bao plans to open a store in Hong Kong next year. Shenzhen’s popular Renlong Pastry Shop must-eat pork floss, clams, and original milk clams.

Sara Lee Cake Australia went bankrupt and liquidated!The brand that has been down for more than half a century is looking to sell the business

;cpos:19;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0″ class=”link “>>Click here to download<;cpos:20;pos:1;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">>Click here to download< The new Yahoo APP allows you to receive the latest restaurant discounts, air fryer recipes, and buffet discounts. There are also food experts who will teach you how to cook and eat, making you a truly comprehensive gourmet. Do you want to download it now?