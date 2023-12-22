All models in the iPhone 16 series could receive an Apple A18 processor (Rumour)

Phone portfolio Apple it’s pretty easy to understand. Every year we have a basic variant, a Plus with a larger display and similar specifications + two Pro models that bring a more powerful processor, upgraded displays, top photo sensors. Well, according to a rumor that recently appeared on the web, with the iPhone 16, all terminals in the series could receive the same CPU under the hood. It is about a new generation Apple A18. Below we have more details.

This leak has its origins in rumors issued by analyst Jeff Pu back in October. Recently, hints appeared in the iOS 18 database that seem to confirm this aspect (via Mac Rumors). We are talking in this case about D47, D48, D93 and D94codenames associated with iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max respectively.

It seems that the manufacturer would like to use the same chipset for the entire iPhone 16 lineup. It would be really unusual for this to happen considering that for 2-3 generations we have been getting weaker CPUs on the base variant of the lineup. Although the exact name of the chipset used does not appear in the iOS source code, it is listed as such t8140 for all 4 iPhone 16 models.

I remind you that it is important to view these rumors with a slight grain of salt, however. So far, a lot of information has appeared on the web regarding the new iPhone 16 series, but the truth is that the series will not debut until the fall of 2024, and until then Apple can change the plans. Recently, tipster Yogesh Brar said that the Apple A18 Pro chipset is in development, and it will be manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm lithography process.

I personally think that Apple will continue to offer slightly weaker CPUs on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, and the Pro variants will receive a slightly more powerful chipset + a well-tuned cooling system. Now, it remains to be seen how things will turn out.

