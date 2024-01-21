All New Kia Picanto GT-Line 2024 Officially Present in Indonesia

#Kia #Picanto #GTLine #Officially #Present #Indonesia

Otoinfo – The All New Kia Picanto GT-Line 2024 has officially entered Indonesia, becoming a serious competitor to the Toyota Agya and Honda Brio. This third generation underwent a facelift which added a touch of luxury, elegance and sporty impression. Previously, the Kia Picanto was introduced in 2018 and was well received in international markets such as Australia. Available in two trims, the entry level variant with sport type, and the highest variant GT-Line.

Stunning Exterior Design

The third generation KIA Picanto, initially introduced in 2017, will undergo a significant facelift in 2024. The design adopts the Opposite United style with optional LED Y-shaped headlights, as well as the typical KIA bumper with a Tiger Nose grille.

The rear also gets an update with a pair of new LED taillights connected under the rear window. The updated bumper features sharper lines, smaller reflectors and a more aggressive diffuser.

New Kia Picanto GT-Line Interior with Advanced Technology

Although the changes to the cabin are not too significant, the 2024 Kia ​​Picanto offers improvements in the technological aspect. The 8-inch multi-information screen is now compatible with Bluetooth, online voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The center retains the physical knobs and is joined by a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster.

Guaranteed Safety with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

The Kia Picanto’s safety features have also been improved with the ADAS system, including forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, leading vehicle departure warning, intelligent speed limit assist, and lane following assist.