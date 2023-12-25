All of Europe was swindled by the most brilliant Hungarian swindler

#Europe #swindled #brilliant #Hungarian #swindler

Legends were once told about the adventurous life of Ignác Strassnoff, the king of crooks – almost half of which he spent in prison – in Budapest cafés: the brilliant Hungarian con man traveled throughout Europe, defrauded rich businessmen and church dignitaries, and once even sold the Blood Field.

He visited Budapest in an officer’s uniform

A uncrowned king of rogues He was born in Mátészalkán in 1868 in a Jewish family of modest means. His father worked as a tailor in the town of Szatmár; little Ignác was already considered a real bad boy as a child, who often made the lives of his parents and teachers very miserable with the various pranks. If we can believe the legend, at the age of ten ran away with an Austrian circus, where she was taken in by an artist – as a member of the troupe, she visited the regions of the monarchy for three years, learned German, and then returned home to her mother in Mátészalka.

Ignác Strassnoff (1868–1933), king of crooks in the 1920s Arcanum digital science library

After graduation, he immediately moved to Budapest – according to other sources, he had already moved to the capital, and was taken in by his relatives in Pest after his mother’s death – where he soon found himself on the wrong side of the law. At the age of twenty, he stole six gold and two silver watches from the Trade Museum in Városliget, for which he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. After his release, his brother, actor and theater director Mihály Szendrey, got him a job as a reporter, but he was much more interested in how he could acquire considerable wealth without real work.

Strassnoff, who lacks education, but has an attractive appearance and excellent suggestive power he easily convinced others, that he has a noble, aristocratic origin and holds important positions. On one occasion, he appeared in Budapest in the uniform of a Russian guardsman and took a suite in an upscale hotel – the people of the capital admired the elegant “military officer”, who became friends with several famous personalities, including the rich owner of the Kedvesy restaurant.

He made his new acquaintance believe that he could get him the right to lease the canteen of the main train station in Moscow, but for this he needs a significant amount of money.

With the money stolen from Kedvesy in his pocket, the “colonel” immediately disappeared from Budapest, and the public laughed at the damaged restaurant for years.

After the domestic successes, he made fortunes abroad as well

Portrait article about the legendary Hungarian crook in the German Kriminal-Magazin, bottom picture Strassnoff and his wife, 1931Wikimedia Commons

One of Strassnoff’s specialties was the high ranking defrauding church leaders and his damage: he also appeared at the residences of the bishops of Zagreb, Nitra and Szombathely under the pseudonym Géza Vértessy, as a ministerial adviser, and swindled serious money from his victims, on the grounds that he has important influence in church affairs and, in exchange for a suitable sum, can turn the wind in the direction of those concerned. Because, thanks to similar cases, the ground was already burning under his feet in this country, for a few years he preferred to travel abroad: He committed fraud among high-ranking church functionaries in Rome, then ended up in Hamburg and finally in London.

In the first city, when he learned that the American consul in Hamburg had fallen ill in Paris, he immediately used the opportunity to cheat: Strassnoff, elegantly dressed, visited the consuls one by one with a forged letter from Robertson’s wife. The lady, referring to her husband’s illness, asked that two or three hundred marks be advanced to her until her husband’s return home, to alleviate her momentary financial troubles.

The English, French, Swedish, Danish, Russian, Italian and Hungarian-Austrian consuls believed in Strassnoff. The fraud, when it was later discovered, created a great sensation, for the good bird made it appear as if he had been the darling of Mrs. Robertson.”

he wrote about the case a Pest Diary.

In foggy Albion, he defeated the British Army Chief of Staff, Colonel Freeman. Old Freeman— if the story is to be believed – he was highly short-sighted at that time, but he did not want his “disability” to be revealed, lest he be dismissed from his post and retired. Strassnoff, who was aware of the situation and spoke excellent English, marched into the colonel’s office and greeted him as his long-lost nephew; the officer stood in complete astonishment in front of the unknown man, before he asked in a highly suggestive tone: “Uncle, you’re short-sighted, why don’t you recognize me?” Of course, Freeman wanted to hide his vision problems from his subordinates, so he went into the game and then paid the “nephew” serious money in exchange for his silence.

The Hungarian swindler who sold Vérmezo

Strassnoff as an actor in a Mátészalka play in the early 1930s Arcanum digital library

Returning home to Hungary the swindler king settled in Budapest, rented an elegant studio apartment on Révai Street, and often he walked around the city in a hussar officer’s uniform: he repeatedly visited merchants working as suppliers to the army, whom he convinced that if he received a commission, he would lead them to larger orders. The uniform had its effect, the wealthy businessmen did not doubt the identity of their “business partner” and paid him handsomely. On one occasion, our hero did no less than sell the entire Blood Field: the “property” was bought by some naive Bulgarian gardeners in exchange for bonds of considerable value.

During one of his most famous adventures Strassnoff pretending to be Duke Esterházy asked for admission to the prince-primate of Esztergom, to whom he tearfully told that he was involved in a huge credit card debt and that he would end his life with his own hands if he could not settle his debts. The prince-primate was moved by the plea, and the impostor he left with a thickly stuffed wallet from Esztergom.

in Milan cheated by a jeweler an elegant necklace that he claimed he would buy on behalf of a princess. She ordered it for her apartment, and after they agreed on the price, she asked the jeweler to put the necklaces in the desk drawer while she went to the bank for the requested amount. The victim had no idea that the drawer continued in the other room, where Strassnoff simply walked over, took the jewel, and then got absorbed in the hustle and bustle of the streets of the Italian metropolis.

He was taken away from the rehearsal of a play about his own life by the police

In front of the Gendarmerie building in Mátészalka, Arcanum digital science library

About Ignác Strassnoff he pursued it for twenty years brilliantly and incredibly successfully mastering the art of swindling, in the meantime he became a kind of folktale hero, a real legend in the eyes of the Hungarian public, whose latest actions were eagerly rumored in coffee houses, pubs, salons, and the tabloids were always happy to report on him when he appeared somewhere. The king of frauds was often in trouble with the law, he spent more than 30 years of his life behind bars: he was incarcerated in the Star prison as well as in Kufstein.

“A good and gentle husband”

Strassnoff in his old age retreated from roguery, he married her Jolán Semsey, 30 years younger than him, with whom they lived in Mátészalka. A kind of respected as a local celebrity, everyone in the town knew and loved him, especially his wife, who declared that Strassnoff was a “good and gentle husband”. The retired cheater he planned to make a film about his life, and sells the script to the UFA film factory in Germany: in the future production he would have played the main role himself, however, the plan never came to fruition. In 1931, however, Strassnoff was able to achieve acting laurels when he presented the story of his adventures with the personal contribution of the Városliget Theater in Budapest. The performance was accompanied by a minor scandal: the police escorted Strassnoff out of the play’s rehearsal because, they claimed, the impostor had years before banned from Budapest; fortunately, the director of the theater successfully cleared the matter with the authorities.

A year later, in the fall of 1932, Strassnoff was seriously ill he was delivered with age-related pulmonary atrophy to the Miklós Horthy clinic in Debrecen: the elderly fraudster spent the following months in the hospital, where he also died in July 1933, at the age of 65. Three people attended his funeral; the wife was not among them.

The new Dívány book has been published!

This volume is a perfect Christmas gift, inviting you to a real time travel. Get to know the Hungary of the last century through 42 human stories!

See our offer, click here!

ad