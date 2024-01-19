#world #calling #China #Stop #COVID19 #research #projects #causing #mutations

All over the world calling for China Stop COVID-19 research projects After causing new mutations

A Chinese research team tested the COVID-19 virus until it mutated, causing 100% death in infected laboratory mice, and brain cells were found to be damaged. Around the world, people are calling on research teams to end the COVID-19 project today (January 19, 2024) at 2:50 a.m. Center for Medical Genomics, Medical Genomics Center, Ramathibodi Hospital, reports that a Chinese research team has isolated the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The “GX/P2V” strain of CoV-2 was obtained from a Malayan pangolin and then induced to mutate in a laboratory to create a new strain. “GX/P2V(short_3UTR)” is highly dangerous. Of all infected mice, 100% died due to brain cell damage. In 2017, a Chinese research team led by Dr. Yi Guan from the University of Hong Kong was able to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS- CoV-2), which has a genetic code throughout its genome similar to the 2019 coronavirus, was obtained from “Malay pangolins,” a protected mammal that was smuggled into China. It was published in the academic journal Nature two years before the COVID-19 outbreak. The isolated SARS-CoV-2 virus was informally named the SARS-CoV-2 strain “GX/P2V” for short. derived from “pangolin-CoV GX/P2V” shows that pangolins are another type of animal besides bats that can also harbor the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Later, a Chinese research team as well, led by Dr. Lihua Song, affiliated with the Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Soft Matter Science and Engineering, College of Life Science and Technology, Beijing University of Chemical Technology, Beijing, China, presented his research results on January 4. 2024 in the online database “bioRxiv” (still awaiting peer review) states that the research team brought the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain “GX/P2V” to culture with cells ( vero cell) in the laboratory until mutation occurs It is informally called “GX/P2V(short_3UTR)” The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 strain “GX/P2V (short_3UTR)” was found to be missing part of its genome, 104 nucleotides in the 3′-UTR region. They tested infection with genetically modified mice, “hACE2 mice,” whose cell surfaces have the human enzyme ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2) attached to the surface of the cells, similar to cells in the human body, such as endothelial cells. intestinal lining cells and lung cells that are infected with the COVID-19 virus It uses the thorns to hold on. These mice lost weight rapidly after infection. Stooped and walked incredibly slowly in the days before they died within 8 days of infection. The virus spreads to various organs, including the lungs, bones, eyes, windpipe and brain. Brain infections are so severe that they can kill rats. And before the infected rat died The eyes will turn completely white. A research team from China has stated that this research is “Specific key models” to understand the pathogenic mechanisms of viruses related to SARS-CoV-2 in order to find ways to prevent and treat respiratory infections. Especially COVID-19 But many experts agree. I saw that it was not worth it. There is too much risk if the virus accidentally escapes from the laboratory and causes a global pandemic (pandemic), which may cause many deaths. The “GX/” strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus P2V (short_3UTR)” does not occur naturally but is created by humans. Experts around the world are calling on the team to immediately halt their research project. The Malayan pangolin, also known as the Sunda pangolin, Found throughout Southeast Asia, such as in Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, as well as the islands of Borneo, Java, Sumatra and the Lesser Sunda Islands.