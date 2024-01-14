All prison staff in Ecuador who were held hostage by inmates have been released

#prison #staff #Ecuador #held #hostage #inmates #released

Ecuador’s SNAI prison agency said all prison staff held by inmates in Ecuador’s prisons during the escalation of violence had been released late Saturday. The President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, welcomed this.

Reported by , Sunday (24/1/2024), the hostages, which SNAI previously said numbered 158 guards and 20 administrative staff, have been held since last Monday in seven prisons, as the security crisis escalates in the South American country.

The President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa via his social media account X congratulated SNAI, the police and the armed forces on the successful release of the prison staff.

In a statement SNAI said there would be an investigation to determine who was responsible for the hostage taking.

SNAI reported incidents at several prisons on Saturday morning, including an armed confrontation with inmates at a prison in El Oro province that resulted in the death of a guard.

It is known that Ecuador is grappling with a security crisis that worsened this week due to a raid on a TV station, unexplained explosions in several cities and the kidnapping of police officers.

According to government information, armed groups appear to be reacting to Noboa’s plans to address the dire security situation.

Police and armed forces continue to carry out operations across the country. According to the Ecuadorian government, more than 1,000 people have been arrested since the state of emergency began on Monday.

Previously, a tense situation enveloped Ecuador. The number of guards and prison staff held hostage by gangsters continues to increase.

Ecuadorian officials said on Thursday (11/1) local time that criminal gangs were currently holding 178 guards and prison staff hostage. This comes as tensions between security forces and organized crime reach a peak.

Reported by the AFP news agency, Friday (12/1/2024), the SNAI prison authority said that the number had increased by 39 people compared to the previous day. SNAI reported riots in several penitentiaries, with inmates shooting at Ecuadorian armed forces personnel.

