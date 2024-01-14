All prison staff in Ecuador who were held hostage by inmates have been released

#prison #staff #Ecuador #held #hostage #inmates #released

Jakarta

Ecuador’s SNAI prison agency said all prison staff held by inmates in Ecuador’s prisons during the escalation of violence had been released late Saturday. The President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, welcomed this.

Reported by , Sunday (24/1/2024), the hostages, which SNAI previously said numbered 158 guards and 20 administrative staff, have been held since last Monday in seven prisons, as the security crisis escalates in the South American country.

The President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa via his social media account X congratulated SNAI, the police and the armed forces on the successful release of the prison staff.

In a statement SNAI said there would be an investigation to determine who was responsible for the hostage taking.

SNAI reported incidents at several prisons on Saturday morning, including an armed confrontation with inmates at a prison in El Oro province that resulted in the death of a guard.

It is known that Ecuador is grappling with a security crisis that worsened this week due to a raid on a TV station, unexplained explosions in several cities and the kidnapping of police officers.

According to government information, armed groups appear to be reacting to Noboa’s plans to address the dire security situation.

Police and armed forces continue to carry out operations across the country. According to the Ecuadorian government, more than 1,000 people have been arrested since the state of emergency began on Monday.

Previously, a tense situation enveloped Ecuador. The number of guards and prison staff held hostage by gangsters continues to increase.

Also Read:  Attackers with machine guns occupied the studio of an Ecuadorian TV channel during a live broadcast

Ecuadorian officials said on Thursday (11/1) local time that criminal gangs were currently holding 178 guards and prison staff hostage. This comes as tensions between security forces and organized crime reach a peak.

Reported by the AFP news agency, Friday (12/1/2024), the SNAI prison authority said that the number had increased by 39 people compared to the previous day. SNAI reported riots in several penitentiaries, with inmates shooting at Ecuadorian armed forces personnel.

(yld/idn)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

More than a million families have benefited from monthly allowances, according to Akhannouch
More than a million families have benefited from monthly allowances, according to Akhannouch
Posted on
Frederick X now King of Denmark, Queen Margrethe abdicated
Frederick X now King of Denmark, Queen Margrethe abdicated
Posted on
British No 2 Jodie Burrage blown away after fast start in Australian Open debut | Tennis
British No 2 Jodie Burrage blown away after fast start in Australian Open debut | Tennis
Posted on
Susceptible to liver cirrhosis infections: How to prevent
Susceptible to liver cirrhosis infections: How to prevent
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News