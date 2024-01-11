All the green tickets in the underground gambling market?He revealed that “young people can’t scream”. Net: Hou Jiang narrowly won – Politics – China Times News Network

#green #tickets #underground #gambling #marketHe #revealed #young #people #scream #Net #Hou #Jiang #narrowly #won #Politics #China #Times #News #Network

At the end of last year, Kaohsiung prosecutors also cracked an underground election gambling market and seized gambling funds and criminal tools. (Schematic diagram, not related to the New Taipei case/photo taken)

The New Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office conducted an election investigation and found that Chen, He, Su and others were running underground gambling and using the presidential election as the subject of gambling. The troops were divided into five groups to search and notified 7 people to report to the case. After re-interview, they were notified to 40 people. The amount of bail ranges from 10,000 yuan to 500,000 yuan. The fan blog “No More News Channel” revealed that the original underground betting market for Lai Xiao and Hou Kang was tens of thousands of votes, but now it is less than last week. It is probably within the error range and is considered a PK market. In addition, young people in some companies in central and southern China have to vote for Ke, so they can’t vote. However, these votes were originally green, which is why the market looks like that. Netizens said that if Ke attracts all young green votes, Hou will win by a narrow margin.

The news station Posted on Facebook on the 11th, mentioned that last night I had a dinner with a good friend who is familiar with Jianghu affairs.

“I just listened to it at first, but when I saw the newspaper in the morning about the cracked gambling market, I took it more seriously.” The news station stopped acting and said directly, “Earlier I said that Han Guoyu couldn’t get rid of Ke Wenzhe. It was like stepping on something sticky. Shit, it has also been randomly interpreted as Hou Youyi. Please don’t embarrass the leader of the church everywhere, just start peeping there when you can’t understand people’s words, okay?”

Netizens said, “Ke really underestimated Han’s loyalty to the KMT, and so did some Korean fans. Ke used Han as a cover to attract votes, but this may give the KMT an opportunity to rebel against the generals. Han will definitely come out on the night before the election. Will Ke be completely cut off again? Let’s see.” “Ke will absorb all the young green votes, and with the concentrated votes of the center and light blue, Hou will win by a narrow margin.”

According to the “China Times News Network” report, the investigation found that Chen Nan and others used the Internet or face-to-face to operate gambling, and only acted as regular customers to avoid investigation. However, they still could not hide from the eagle eye of the investigation. After being reported, evidence was collected, 10 On the same day, prosecutor Ye Guoxi of the New Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Criminal Cases Command directed officers and soldiers from the Taipei City Investigation Division of the Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Justice to search in Banqiao District, New Taipei City and other places in five groups, seizing more than 15.25 million in account books, notebooks, computers, and cash. Yuan and foreign currencies of approximately NT$880,000, etc., and interviewed the defendants and witnesses, a total of 7 people came to the case to explain.

After the prosecutor resumed the hearing, he was told that Chen Nan and others should post bail ranging from 400,000 yuan to 500,000 yuan. The New Taipei Procuratorate calls on fair, just and open elections as the cornerstone of the country’s democratic system. The New Taipei Procuratorate will “severely deal with violence, money, gambling, false information and other acts that interfere with elections” and make every effort to investigate and investigate. If you encounter any cases of election obstruction, please call the reporting hotline 0800-024-099 (please press 4 after dialing) to report.