All the new 2024 bonuses contained in the Meloni government maneuver

In the budget just approved, the Meloni government decided not to extend various benefits introduced in recent years, from construction to transport. In some cases the bonuses have been canceled completely, in others only weakened.

The Meloni government’s maneuver, which after approval in the Senate obtained the final approval from the Chamber today, includes some bonuses already active in 2023, such as the nursery bonus, which has been strengthened. Among the measures in the Budget law there is the working mothers bonus and the “spending” bonus with the shopping card ‘Dedicated to you’. Concessions for i have been extended first home mortgages for young people. For other benefits, however, an extension is not expected for next year. This is the case for example of good glassesof the drinking water bonus. On the Superbonus 110 the majority reached an agreement: in practice the 110% construction bonus will remain for low-income citizens who have not completed the renovation works by the end of the year. Furthermore, an amnesty is envisaged which will allow all those who have not completed the work by 31 December 2023 to avoid the repayment of sums.

Working mothers bonus

There are approximately 800 thousand working mothers who will be able to take advantage of the extra tax relief introduced specifically for women with children in 2024, but also in the following two years, which will lead to a salary advantage of up to 1,700 euros net per year.

Shopping card ‘Dedicated to you’

The budget law has allocated 600 million euros to the fund for the ‘Dedicated to you’ social card for the purchase of not only basic necessities, but also fuel or local transport season tickets. In this way the transport subsidy will only go to the beneficiaries of the card, i.e. families with ISEE up to 15 thousand euros (previously it was 20 thousand euros)

Transport Bonus

The transport bonus has been confirmed, but has been weakened. The 60 euro contribution for the purchase of season tickets for public transport and rail transport is reserved only for holders of the “Dedicated to you” social card who have an ISEE of up to 15 thousand euros (instead of 20 thousand euros like the previous year ). At this time, the possibility of a new click day is being evaluated, perhaps on January 1, 2024, with the residual December resources of the bonus that could be made available again.

Superbonus

Some benefits will also be confirmed in 2024, but with some changes. Among these is the Superbonus. In 2024, the subsidy for energy efficiency works will go from 90% in 2023 to 70% in 2024. Until the end of 2023, only single-family homes and condominiums with works started in 2022 will be able to benefit from the 110%. Council of Ministers of the year allowed some corrections to the measure: the 70% bonus will continue to exist for all those who continue the work in 2024, and a amnesty which will make it possible to avoid the repayment of sums for those who have not completed the works by 31 December 2023. The 110% construction bonus still remains for those who have a low income and have not completed the works.

Bonus donkey nest

It was also refinanced for 2024 bonus donkey nest. From 2024, for families with a minor under 10 and an ISEE of up to 40 thousand euros, in which a child will be born, there will be an additional 2,100 euros: in this way the maximum benefit rises to 3,600 euros, from the current 3 thousand.

Furniture bonuses

He wasn’t eliminated but he was nerfed the furniture bonus: the maximum expenditure ceiling on which to apply the 50% deduction goes from 8 thousand to 5 thousand euros.

Culture Bonus

There will no longer be App18, the 500 euro bonus for adults. However, it has been replaced by two cards, the Culture Card and the Merit Card, both worth 500 euros, which can be cumulated: the first is linked to income (maximum ISEE of 35 thousand euros), the second to the achievement of the maximum mark, 100, at ‘graduation exam

Psychologist Bonus

For this year double the psychologist bonusthe contribution of up to 50 euros for each psychotherapy session: additional funding of 5 million euros arrives.

Mortgage bonus for under 36s

The under 36 mortgage bonus was not extended, i.e. the measure, in force from May 2021, which provided for those with an ISEE income of less than 40 thousand euros an exemption from paying taxes when purchasing their first home. The youth mortgage bonus, the subsidized mortgage for those under 36 and a family ISEE of less than 40 thousand euros, has been extended until 31 December 2024. In practice, young people under the age of 36, who have an ISEE within 40 thousand euros and who require a first home loan exceeding 80% of the value of the house, will be able to take advantage of the guarantee enhanced by the original 50% (provided before introduction of the Sostegni bis Decree in 2021), to 80% of the principal amount of the mortgage.

Which bonuses will no longer exist from 2024

Some bonuses will no longer exist from 2024, which means they will expire in days. There is little time left to take advantage of the bonus for buy glasses or to use the drinking water bonus.

December 31st is the last day to request the good glassesa 50 euro voucher, usable one-off by those with an ISEE of less than 10 thousand euros, for the purchase of eyeglasses or contact lenses. The contribution has been disbursed since May 5th both as a voucher to be spent at accredited commercial establishments and as a refund for a purchase already made between January 1st 2021 and May 4th 2023. The Ministry of Health’s online platform will remain active until May 31st. December 2023 and the disbursement will proceed until the funding made available by the government is exhausted, respecting the chronological order of the applications.

Goodbye also to drinking water bonus, i.e. the tax credit on part of the expenditure incurred for the purchase and installation of filtering, mineralization, cooling and addition systems of food carbon dioxide E290, which serve to improve the quality of the water supplied for human consumption from the aqueducts. The TV decoder bonus has also been eliminated, intended for those over 70 with a pension of up to 20 thousand euros per year.

Not even the green case VAT bonus has been refinanced: it will no longer be there Irpef deduction of 50% on VAT for the purchase of class A and B houses.