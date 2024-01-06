all the numbers are in the palm of your hand

#numbers #palm #hand

December 27 at 6 a.m. 30 minutes a passenger train to Riga departed from the Vilnius railway station. Normally, a train journey between the two capitals will take about 4 hours. 15 minutes It is announced that this route will make communication between the capitals of the two Baltic countries more convenient.

But can the train beat the car? As soon as he left the platform, the traveler V. Milius started the race to the Riga railway station by car.

The journalist reached Riga in a Ford Kuga passenger car with a 2.5 l hybrid 225 HP engine 38 minutes before the train and was able to meet the first passengers arriving from Vilnius at the Riga railway station.

The car is equipped with a 14.4 kWh battery next to the internal combustion engine, which allows it to cover more than 50 kilometers on electricity alone.

It is true that the battery was not fully charged during the start, as a significant part of the energy was used for the trip from home to the station.

V. Milius also includes his followers on the social network Facebook account in such races and experiments.

“There are a lot of new cars to test, but often they’re quite boring, so you have to come up with something to keep people interested in looking and reading.

I think the further along, the less interested people are in new cars – I can feel it from social media.

For example, if you put some information about an older car, people find it more interesting. And when presenting new cars, a more interesting environment is needed, that’s why we go on such adventures”, said V. Milius, editor of the magazine “Auto Bild Lietuva”.

The traveler involves his followers in his adventures on social networks, asking them to guess what time he will arrive at the right place, how much fuel he will use or how many kilometers he will cover.

If there is even the slightest reason to travel by car, instead of flying by plane, sailing by boat or traveling by train, Vitold will choose to travel by car. However, he admitted that this race would have been more accurate if the car had not started from the railway station, but from home.

“After all, you don’t live and work at the station, which means that you would drive from home, so that time would be slightly different,” added the experimenter.

“I have to fly a lot, almost every week. But I am a dedicated motorist, despite the fact that sometimes I could get to the point I needed faster with other vehicles. This time we were lucky that there were no maintenance roads on the way. In the summer, when I went to Tallinn via Riga, I even spent 45 minutes in a traffic jam. Then I thought that I would rather go by train.

By the way, we raced with the train to Riga in compliance with all road traffic rules. What’s more, we also stopped, because people usually don’t drive to Riga without stopping – sometimes they have to stop to do some errands, to buy coffee. It’s not a race anymore, but a nice experiment to have something to compare,” continued V. Milius.

Vitold once stopped at a gas station, where he bought coffee. It was estimated that it took about 10 minutes. He arrived at the Riga railway station 5 minutes after 10 o’clock in the morning and after parking the car went to the platform to wait for the train. He arrived at the Riga railway station exactly on schedule – at 10:43. So Witold, driving a Ford Kuga, overtook the train by 38 minutes.

“We drove without any obstacles and the weather was good, the repair of the “Via Baltica” road near Pasvaly is nearing the end, so there is no need to stop at traffic lights anymore, and the newly opened Kekava bypass near Riga also saved a lot of time”, – the driver was happy about the improving roads between the capitals of the Baltic states .

A trip to Riga by train will cost the same on all days – the price of a standard ticket will reach 24 euros, first class – 34 euros. How much did the trip to Riga cost for V. Mili by car?

The price of traveling by car is very similar to the price of a train ticket. Ford Kuga with a plug-in hybrid drive used 6.7 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers on the road to Riga, the traveler spent 28 euros on fuel.

“However, you need to understand that the train ticket is for one person, and the car can travel with two, three or four people, so the trip would be much cheaper if you were not traveling alone,” concluded V. Milius.

If Vitold had traveled with three other colleagues, the fuel would have cost only 7 euros each.

Other public transport should also be included, as you need to get to the train station by taxi or public transport. In Riga, you would also have to pay for this transport if you wanted to go somewhere further than the city centre. What’s more, you can drive home at any time.

At that time, the train from Riga to Vilnius leaves at 3 p.m. 28 min.

V. Milius remembered another similar race, when he went to Palanga by car faster than the plane flew there from Vilnius. He also raced with the “Raketa” sailing from Kaunas to Nida.

He managed to win all these races.

“Last summer, I had plans to compete with a commercial ship sailing from Klaipėda to Nida, but not with a car, because that would be too simple, but with an electric bicycle, but this race could not be organized,” said V. Milius.

In July of last year, together with Dainius Jakus, he managed to achieve a Lithuanian record – the record holders managed to cover the 1,176-kilometer route around Lithuania on asphalted roads in 20 hours in an electric car “Kia e-Niro”. 28 min. 22 sec.

In 2022, during the long St. John’s weekend, V. Milius was able to go from Vilnius to Palanga by electric car and return without additional charging of the battery.

After a journey of 659 kilometers, when the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ driven by a well-known journalist arrived in the capital, there was still 212 kilometers left in the battery. Until then, no one had tried to drive from Vilnius to the seaside and return to the capital after charging the battery once.

Three years ago, when Lithuania was in quarantine, V. Milius made another trip – he completed a 1,161-kilometer trip around the country in a Peugeot 2008 with a 130 hp gasoline engine in 14 hours. 50 minutes and improved the official record set by the agency “Factum” – until now, the three-person crew that has most traveled around Lithuania on paved roads took 15 hours. 22 min.

However, Factum did not register the new achievement, because during the quarantine it is impossible to implement all the necessary measures to set such a record.

In the summer of 2019, V. Milius, together with traveler Aidus Bubin, drove around the Baltic Sea in a little more than two days in a Kia Proceed, passing through Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and Poland.

After starting on Palanga’s Vytautas street during the “Aurum” 1006 km race parade and having traveled around the mentioned countries, the travelers reached the Palanga race track again after 52 hours and 30 minutes, having covered 5 thousand kilometers.

In the same year, V. Milius achieved another impressive result – he covered the entire distance of the Baltic Way with a single tank of fuel in a diesel “Peugeot 3008”.

This car is equipped with a 60 liter diesel tank. After covering 1,240 kilometers, the on-board computer showed fuel consumption of 4.5 liters per hundred kilometers and the remaining driving distance with the same tank – another 60 kilometers.

In 2015, V. Milius and A. Bubin went on a trip from the northernmost point of Europe, Nordkap, to the southernmost point of the Old Continent – Tarifa.

This trip took 55 hours. 5 minutes, 5777 kilometers were covered. V.Milius would like to repeat such a trip with an electric car in February.

“It needs to be difficult to make it a challenge, because where it’s easy, everyone can do it.” If you can drive an electric car in the North, where there is snow up to the knees, then you can easily drive it in Lithuania, where there are plains and only 300 kilometers from one end to the other,” said the traveler about his plans.

Currently, V.Milius hosts the show “Pakvaišė dėl rātu” on one of the television stations, also has an author’s show “Green Arrow” on the radio station, and is the editor of the magazine “Auto Bild Lietuva”.

The man admitted that he has had a passion for cars since childhood.

“As far as I can remember, I was interested in them from a young age, although neither my mother nor my father had anything to do with cars. I was good at drawing and I only drew cars.

I used to ask my father to cut out pictures of cars from magazines. Later, no matter where life took me, I still stayed with cars in one form or another,” said V. Milius.

Although he has the opportunity to be one of the first to test the latest car models, the man admitted that he is less and less surprised by anything.

“There are no very bad cars anymore, because there can’t be any – the competition has a big influence. When I test drive a car, I am sometimes surprised that it delivers more than I expected. But even then I don’t faint from surprise.

And it happens that you are disappointed: you have high expectations for some manufacturer, and the result is poor.

In the past, many things were designed to last longer. On the other hand, many things that are in cars now did not exist at all.

A lot is also determined by the fact that cars are changed more often now, they are no longer a lifetime purchase.

After driving a car for 3-5 years, you pass it on to someone else. When you drive different cars every day, they become quite similar”, said V. Milius.

He does not have a permanent car of his own, because he keeps testing other cars.

In addition, they change quickly, and they can be used to travel greater and greater distances. What used to seem like a great challenge and made an impression, now it’s even embarrassing to remember. The traveler, although he likes to race or go on adventures, does not consider himself a gambling person.

“When driving, I am not influenced by excitement, but by my mood – I can be both calm and fast. I wouldn’t really call myself a gambler, it won’t be easy to involve me in any nonsense.

I have already tested my limits in motorsport and I don’t need to test them again on the street.

All actions on the road will never exceed 80 percent of my capabilities. Because of this, I will never drive at the border, but it is necessary to know what the border is,” emphasized V. Milius.

Perhaps journalistic curiosity is to blame? V. Milius agrees with this – all cars are interesting to him, whether they are powerful or weak, cheap or very expensive.

“After all, if you want to have fun, you get into a Lamborghini, but if you need to bring a refrigerator, you need a Ford Transit.” I’m not the most patient person in life, I get bored of many things quickly, except for one – cars”, V. Milius said.