All twelve participants of the new season of Special Forces VIPs revealed | TV

Videoland announced via Instagram on Monday evening the twelve well-known Dutch people who can be seen in the new, fourth season of Special Forces VIPs.

“Forget everything you know about Special Forces VIPs and replace it with sand, heat and even more sand and even more heat,” Videoland announces on Instagram. “From January 28, these fighters will have a tough time in a brand new season of Special Forces VIPs in the Moroccan Sahara.”

The Dutch people who dared to take on perhaps the toughest test of their lives, both physically and mentally, are Merlijn Kamerling (son Isa Hoes and the late Antonie Kamerling), influencer Demi de Boer, actor Thijs Boermans, former Olympic judoka Edith Bosch, model and photographer Kim Feenstra, media personality Olcay Gulsen, farmer Ayoub Louihrani, TV chef London Loy, musician Bizzey, DJ Harrie Snijders, entrepreneur Maria Tailor and ex-footballer Demy de Zeeuw.

In Special Forces VIPs, a group of well-known Dutch people undergo rigorous training that should be equivalent to that of members of special forces. The fourth season of the program can be seen on Videoland from Sunday, January 28. The first episode can also be seen that evening on RTL 4.

