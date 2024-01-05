Alleged euro prices AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D and Ryzen 5 5500GT appear online – Computer – News

#Alleged #euro #prices #AMD #Ryzen #5700X3D #Ryzen #5500GT #online #Computer #News

That chance is certainly there, after all, it was also one of the reasons why the 5600X3D Microcenter was exclusive at launch and I think still is. The fact that the release of a lesser bin takes so long is also a sign, so building up a stock has taken a lot of time. Whether the stock will be large is certainly the question.

However, I do wonder how interesting this Sku is really going to be at this price. AM4 is actually only interesting if you are already using it and want to upgrade, or if you have an extremely low budget. Hardware Unboxed recently had a segment about this on their Podcast. I think the 5700X is too expensive for the latter, and for the former I wonder how big the market still is that wants an intermediate Sku and doesn’t just get a 5800X3D for a few bucks more to get the most out of the platform . If the difference between 5700X3D and 5800X3D was a GPU tier, I would rate the 5700X3D higher than I think now. The 5800X3D is still selling well at Manufactory, for example, but I don’t know yet whether the 5700X3D would take over that market.

For example, I think the question will also be how easily the 5700X3D all core can run at -30 CO. I have yet to come across a 5800X3D that cannot do this in a stable manner, and that is very nice for heat development. Because even though the 5800X3D is very efficient, if you run it stock it remains difficult to cool in some workloads, for example mine easily reached 90c on stock with a good Noctua cooler during some all core load tests. With -30 CO on all cores, that was a lot lower.

Whether -30 CO will also work (almost) on every 5700X3D is of course the question, it will not be a lesser bin for nothing.