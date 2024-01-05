Alleged gang leader shot dead

Deadly shooting in Anjiajia Antsohihy. Clashing with elements of the Defense and Security Forces, an actively sought bandit was killed the day before yesterday. The fugitive fell during a joint operation led by the national gendarmerie as well as elements of the Malagasy army. These mixed elements were combing the part of Ambonara Lagara as part of a rural security campaign when they encountered the infamous individual.

During the operation, the individual was rendered harmless. The shooting broke out late in the afternoon around 5 p.m. While this alleged gang leader fell on the battlefield, his accomplices, for their part, managed to escape by managing to slip through the cracks of the nets set by elements of the Defense Forces and security.

The search for other fleeing bandits continues. So far, no other arrests have been reported. The gang in question is known for armed attacks and theft of zebus.

Andry Manase

