Alleged incestuous rape victim dies

The town of Ambatolampy where the story took place.

A girl was allegedly the victim of incestuous rape in Ambatolampy. She died when the investigation had barely begun. His death would have nothing to do with his attack.

Incredible. An investigation was opened by the Ambatolampy gendarmerie following a complaint received on January 15, relating to incestuous rape. It had barely started and the supposed victim, a 14-year-old girl, died.

This minor girl was bedridden at the District Reference Hospital Center (CHRD) from January 20 until the night of Tuesday when she stopped living. His hospitalization and death were linked to suspected tuberculosis and not to rape.

His doctor was summoned by the legal team to interpret his illness. According to the doctor, she had suffered from this illness since September 2023. She became weaker. Eventually, she suffocated, vomited blood and lost consciousness.

She would have revealed to her mother, the day before her hospitalization, what her father had done to her. He allegedly raped her three times, according to the complaint. The first time was in 2014 when her parents were still together and she was 5 years old. The second and last time were committed in 2018 and 2019, without a specific date.

If we stick to her mother’s story, she had kept her ordeal alive all these years. She had been afraid to talk about it. It was only on January 14 that she confided in her mother.

She was taken to the CHRD to verify her statements. She was then referred to the Vonjy Center at Befelatanana hospital. The result of the examination carried out reached investigators last Sunday, saying that she was no longer a virgin.

The complainant was interviewed when her child was in the hospital. Then, her ex-husband was arrested. The latter denied the crime attributed to him. He explained that he would have left Ambatolampy a long time ago if he really did. He also wanted to say that some of his in-laws have a problem with him. However, he paid child support regularly after separating from his daughter’s mother. While awaiting the trial, the prosecution placed him in preventive detention on Wednesday.

