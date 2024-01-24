Alleged serial sex offender at just 22 years old

#Alleged #serial #sex #offender #years

An alleged serial sexual abuser of children was put out of harm’s way a few weeks ago by the police, but they believe that the 22-year-old young man could have caused more victims.

Christopher Messier Courville, from Sorel-Tracy, was arrested three days before Christmas by Sûreté du Québec investigators.

He is suspected of having committed several offenses of a sexual nature against victims aged under 18.

Messier Courville appeared on charges of sexual assault, false imprisonment, criminal harassment, assault, extortion and threats.

The facts with which he is accused allegedly occurred between the months of June 2021 and December 2023, in Sorel-Tracy, while the accused was “in contact with victims of minor age,” the authorities said.

“The investigation tends to demonstrate that the suspect could have caused other victims,” said the Sûreté du Québec in a press release.

Moreover, the structure for managing investigations into serial crimes, coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec, has been deployed.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Christopher Messier Courville or who has information about him is invited to contact the Criminal Information Center of the Sûreté du Québec, at 1 800 659-4264.