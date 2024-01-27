Allegre wins Super-G in Garmisch – Kriechmayr fifth

#Allegre #wins #SuperG #Garmisch #Kriechmayr

For the 30-year-old Allegre it was his first success and podium finish in the World Cup. “We are pushing ourselves more and more as a team. It feels great,” said the Frenchman, who had found the optimal material for the salty conditions. A cold night and sunshine are expected on Sunday, which is why the omens should be different in the second race on Sunday (11.30/live ORF 1).

In the Discipline World Cup, Odermatt continues to lead ahead of Kriechmayr (71 points behind) and Kitzbühel downhill double winner Cyprien Sarrazin (116), who came eleventh on the day. Odermatt called it a “weird race with close gaps” and said it was a simple Super-G in which it was not possible to make a big difference. “I am satisfied with my performance compared to my direct competitors for the balls.”

Kriechmayr spoke of a solid ride; he missed his second podium finish of the season after the victory in Val Gardena by 7/100 of a second. “It might have been a little more possible, but everyone can say that. It was a very solid performance and at the moment I have to be happy with fifth place.” It is important to be self-critical, it may have been a step, even if you don’t see it in the placement.

The course setting was very simple, but the slope didn’t allow for anything more, said Kriechmayr. “We assumed it would be a close race. Maybe I can take a step forward tomorrow.” Maybe it got a little faster for a short time, but that wasn’t a big deal, normally you have the advantage with lower numbers. “I don’t think the advantage was great. Bosca and Allegre, that’s not undeserved.” On Saturday, number 18 won ahead of 17. It is now important to prepare well for the new conditions on Sunday, said Kriechmayr.

The ÖSV team also scored points for Raphael Haaser (15th), who, apart from one mistake, had a good run, as well as Lukas Feurstein (19th), Otmar Striedinger (21st) and Andreas Ploier (24th). Striedinger said that after the last few years in the Super-G, any place around 20 would be good. “I have to and can build on that. Now it’s time to string together the good swings.” Stefan Babinsky (35th) and Daniel Danklmaier (39th) did not write.

The Upper Austrian Hemetsberger, who has been skiing with a torn lateral meniscus since a fall in Beaver Creek, felt severe pain in his ski boot on Saturday and gave up for the race. “I’m extremely frustrated. I’ve struggled for years to get to where I’ve been for the last two years “It’s very bitter, I can’t ski normally. My right foot hurts so much.”

He will have himself examined in Innsbruck and hopes that it is not further cartilage damage. “I’m still a passionate skier. I’m not thinking about retiring, but I’ve had to deal with it several times. I hope it’s not that far yet,” said the 32-year-old. Striedinger described Hemetsberger as a “fighter and role model” for the entire team. “We feel sorry for him. Sport is a tough job. You see how much can happen quickly. Hemi should come back soon, we need him on the team.”