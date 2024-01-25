Allegro Protect changes the protection provisions. It will be harder

#Allegro #Protect #protection #provisions #harder

Allegro reports important changes to the Allegro Protect regulations, i.e. buyer protection. Some of the provisions that are beneficial to users will disappear.

Allegro in February, it changes some of the regulations regarding buyer protection Allegro Protect. This may be bad news for us who regularly shop on the platform. How are protection conditions changing?

Allegro Protect is a program under which the platform offers us support if anything goes wrong during the entire purchasing process on Allegro.

Allegro Protect – changes in buyer protection

The company announces that compensation in the Allegro Protect program will be available from Monday, February 12 will not be paid for orders paid in full:

vouchers – for example to purchase a laptop for teachers,

discount codes other than gift cards or Coins.

If this type of code or voucher covers only part of the order value, the compensation will apply to the remaining part of the order amount.

The changes will also affect users program Smart!, in which from a certain threshold (PLN 45 for a parcel locker) we get free delivery and return. Allegro informs that it will stop paying compensation to smart users when the parcel is lost or destroyed by the carrier.

At the same time, Allegro informs about the limit, i.e. the maximum total amount of all compensation paid to one person, which can be paid within 2 calendar years. It will be exactly 40 thousand zlotys. I wonder why it is necessary to introduce such a very high limit. Do some people abuse this opportunity?

More details about changes in Allegro Protect can be found on this website.

