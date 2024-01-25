Allegro Protect changes the protection provisions. It will be harder

#Allegro #Protect #protection #provisions #harder

Allegro reports important changes to the Allegro Protect regulations, i.e. buyer protection. Some of the provisions that are beneficial to users will disappear.

Allegro in February, it changes some of the regulations regarding buyer protection Allegro Protect. This may be bad news for us who regularly shop on the platform. How are protection conditions changing?

Allegro Protect is a program under which the platform offers us support if anything goes wrong during the entire purchasing process on Allegro.

Allegro Protect – changes in buyer protection

The company announces that compensation in the Allegro Protect program will be available from Monday, February 12 will not be paid for orders paid in full:

  • vouchers – for example to purchase a laptop for teachers,
  • discount codes other than gift cards or Coins.

If this type of code or voucher covers only part of the order value, the compensation will apply to the remaining part of the order amount.

mObywatel with one of the most awaited functions. The minister is already announcing it

The changes will also affect users program Smart!, in which from a certain threshold (PLN 45 for a parcel locker) we get free delivery and return. Allegro informs that it will stop paying compensation to smart users when the parcel is lost or destroyed by the carrier.

At the same time, Allegro informs about the limit, i.e. the maximum total amount of all compensation paid to one person, which can be paid within 2 calendar years. It will be exactly 40 thousand zlotys. I wonder why it is necessary to introduce such a very high limit. Do some people abuse this opportunity?

Also Read:  Motor insurance prices, price alert commission convened

More details about changes in Allegro Protect can be found on this website.

Source

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

MOURNING of Slovakian Miss (33): Her husband died (†64)
MOURNING of Slovakian Miss (33): Her husband died (†64)
Posted on
The new season of De Bauers | starts on this date RTL Boulevard
The new season of De Bauers | starts on this date RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Order of play; Coco Gauff v Aryna Sabalenka, Lleyton Hewitt relieved after bronze bust unveiled; star’s reply to Marta Kostyuk’s husband’s hat
Order of play; Coco Gauff v Aryna Sabalenka, Lleyton Hewitt relieved after bronze bust unveiled; star’s reply to Marta Kostyuk’s husband’s hat
Posted on
The most common types of cancer and symptoms in women and men
The most common types of cancer and symptoms in women and men
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News