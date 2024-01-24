Allianz Cup SC Braga beats Sporting and is in the final of the League Cup

#Allianz #Cup #Braga #beats #Sporting #final #League #Cup

Abel Ruiz scored the goal that dictated the Arsenalistas’ triumph against the Lions; Alvalade’s team had intense control, created the best situations to score (they even sent three balls into the woodwork!), but the waste in finishing was very expensive for the team coached by Ruben Amorim; Minho warriors wait for Benfica or Estoril in next Saturday’s decision

SC Braga is in the final of the Allianz Cup / League Cup! The Arsenalistas defeated Sporting, 1-0, with a goal scored by Abel Ruiz, in the 65th minute, and have already booked their place in the grand final, scheduled for 7:45 pm next Saturday.

Sporting, it could be said, paid (well) dearly for its lack of effectiveness. The Lions dominated the game almost completely, they had the best situations to score, but whoever wastes as much as the Lions team did, risks… suffering. And losing. That was exactly what happened.

Matheus was the keeper of the score at half-time, with several excellent interventions, but in the first half the Bragaenses’ Brazilian goalkeeper could also thank the irons. Pedro Gonçalves and Nuno Santos, this one twice, saw the post and the bar of the arsenalist goal deny them the goal and, therefore, the break came with the goal ruled 0-0.

In the complementary stage, the team led by Ruben Amorim continued to be on top, but Viktor Gyokeres and company were really on a ‘no’ night. Sporting struggled, explored the side lanes, tried to play inside, but things never went the way the players intended. Furthermore, and because it is only fair to point out, SC Braga’s defensive organization was practically exemplary.

And as they have said for so many years in football, whoever doesn’t score… suffers. In addition to already despairing due to the fact that the goal would not appear, Sporting fans still had another bucket of water… ice cold: in the 65th minute, and following a cross from the right by Rodrigo Zalazar, Abel Ruiz, in the heart of the area, he had the head to beat Franco Israel and put the Minho warriors ahead.

After that, Sporting’s natural reaction was seen, but the truth is that the aim remained out of tune. And, at that stage, the lions almost always played more with their hearts than with their heads.

The Leonine mistake continued until the end and the party ended up being a Braga one. The Minho emblem is qualified for the final of the League Cup, now waiting for the opponent of that game and who will emerge from this Wednesday’s duel between Benfica and Estoril.

Remember the game film:

End of the match! SC Braga 1 Sporting 0

A goal from Abel Ruiz, in the 65th minute, put the Arsenalistas in the final of the League Cup!

90+1′: Shot by Pedro Gonçalves, from the edge of the area, with the ball reaching Matheus. SC Braga’s Brazilian goalkeeper had no problem fitting in.

Four minutes minimum additional time.

88′: Replacement at SC Braga, with Rodrigo Zalazar leaving and Serdar joining.

87′: Strong shot from Trincão, from distance, with the ball coming out close to the left post of the goal defended by Matheus.

81′: Yellow card to João Moutinho (SC Braga).

79′: Replacement at SC Braga, with the departure of Álvaro Djaló and the entry of Roger.

77′: Replacement at Sporting, with the departure of Marcus Edwards and the entry of Daniel Bragança.

75′: Two great opportunities for SC Braga in the same play! First, with a powerful shot from outside the area, Víctor Gómez forced Franco Israel to make a save, and then, on the rebound, Ricardo Horta also tried his luck, but the Uruguayan goalkeeper of the lions once again made an excellent intervention .

Abel Ruiz hasn’t scored since October 7th. That day, the 8th round of the League was being played, the Spanish striker gave SC Braga the victory against Rio Ave (2-1).

69′: Great opportunity for SC Braga! Error by Franco Israel and Rodrigo Zalazar, in an excellent position to score, saw his shot blocked by an opponent. The Minho players asked for a penalty, Nuno Almeida, referee of the match, still waited for the VAR’s communication, but, a few moments later, he ordered play.

69′: Double substitution at Sporting, with the departure of Sebastián Coates and Ricardo Esgaio and the arrival of Matheus Reis and Paulinho.

Golo do SC Braga!

The asset is open in Leiria. At the 65th minute, Rodrigo Zalazar crossed from the right and Abel Ruiz, at the tip of the spear, escaped the defenders’ marking and headed the ball into the back of Franco Israel’s goal. SC Braga is ahead!

64′: Sporting again and Nuno Santos again! Cross from the right by Viktor Gyokeres and the Leonine number 11, already inside the area, shoots first time, with his left foot, over the bar of Matheus’ goal.

61′: Substitution at SC Braga, with Pizzi leaving for Abel Ruiz to join.

59′: Great opportunity for Sporting! Pedro Gonçalves, in the front zone and with everything to score, shoots wide of the right post of the goal defended by Matheus. He continues to waste the Leo set…

There are 18,504 spectators at the Dr. Magalhães Pessoa Stadium, in Leiria. These numbers mean an occupancy rate of 94% for the Leiriense amphitheater.

54′: Great opportunity for Sporting! Viktor Gyokeres, played in depth, entered the area with the ball controlled and, with his left foot, shot across the ball, taking the ball to the left post of Matheus’ goal.

Serdar, Diogo Fonseca, Joe Mendes, Roger and Abel Ruiz do warm-up exercises on the SC Braga side.

50′: Long pass from Hjulmand, well measured, the ball went towards Trincão, who escaped the marking of the central defenders from Braga, but after dominating with his chest and entering the opposite area, the Sporting left-footer saw Matheus quickly leave the goal and fit the ball in. spherical.

Matheus Reis, St. Juste, Dário Essugo, Daniel Bragança and Paulinho do warm-up exercises on Sporting’s side.

There are no changes to any of the teams. Artur Jorge and Ruben Amorim decided not to change and, therefore, the same 22 artists who had started the challenge returned to the playing field.

Start of the second part!

The kick-off now belonged to Sporting.

Interval! SC Braga 0 Sporting 0

Everything is still blank in this first semi-final of the League Cup. But if the marker still hasn’t worked, the arsenalists can thank Matheus and… the irons. Because in addition to the excellent interventions already carried out by the Minho goalkeeper, the bar and the post were also ‘enemies’ of Nuno Santos. SC Braga even had the first opportunity of the game, when Ricardo Horta, in the 2nd minute, shot with his heel to be saved by Franco Israel, but, after that, there were no more situations of imminent danger near the Leonine goal.

One minute of minimum additional time.

45′: Yellow card to Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting).

45′: New opportunity for Sporting to take the lead! Nuno Santos, on the left, shot with a trivela and made the ball hit the post before leaving the end line.

43′: Another great opportunity for Sporting! Individual play full of artistic note from Eduardo Quaresma who, after taking two opponents out of the way and invading the opposite penalty area, from the right aisle, shot across the ball and sent the ball very close to the right post of Matheus’ goal.

37′: Great opportunity for Sporting! A corner kick taken to the right by Trincão, the ball ended up reaching Nuno Santos who, at the edge of the area, launched an authentic missile that hit Matheus’ goal bar with a bang. What a moment from the Leo number 11 (the dash is still shaking)!

34′: Once again, Minho’s warriors tried to target the lions’ goal. This time, from medium distance and with Rodrigo Zalazar as the protagonist. However, the Uruguayan midfielder’s (strong) shot went slightly wide of the right post of the goal defended by Franco Israel.

33′: Try to respond to SC Braga. Quick transition led by Pizzi who, already in the vicinity of the Lions’ penalty area, tried to assist Álvaro Djaló, who was fleeing behind the green and white defense, but Franco Israel, attentive, left the posts and went to the pitch to catch the ball.

32′: More Sporting! Nuno Santos, already inside Braga’s penalty area, took Víctor Gómez out of the way and shot across, making the ball pass inches from the left post of Matheus’ goal.

29′: Pass from Nuno Santos and shot past Pedro Gonçalves, already inside the area and slightly dropped to the left side, next to the post… left of the goal defended by Matheus.

At minute 25, several hundred security forces agents located in one of the upper stands of the Dr. Magalhães Pessoa Stadium, in Leiria, sing the national anthem, following the various protest actions that have been carried out over the last few days .

22′: Another sign of danger from Sporting! Cross from the left by Nuno Santos and first-time shot by Trincão, already inside the area, for another impressive defense by Matheus.

15′: Yellow card to Eduardo Quaresma (Sporting).

13′: Matheus shines in the SC Braga goal! Strong shot from Pedro Gonçalves, still from a considerable distance, with the arsenalists’ number 1 flying to his left side and preventing, with great style, the goal from the Leonine midfielder.

11′: Sporting approached Matheus’ goal with relative danger. Pedro Gonçalves took off quickly on the left, served Trincão, who was at the edge of the area, but the number 17’s shot went straight to SC Braga’s Brazilian goalkeeper.

Sporting presents itself without surprises: Eduardo Quaresma, Sebastián Coates and Gonçalo Inácio form the central trio, Ricardo Esgaio, on the right, and Nuno Santos, on the left, play on the wings, and Hjulmand and Pedro Gonçalves form a pair in the middle. In the offensive sector, Marcus Edwards plays on the right, Trincão on the left and Viktor Gyokeres is, of course, the man in the box.

At SC Braga, Álvaro Djaló is confirmed as the most offensive reference. Vítor Carvalho and João Moutinho form the midfield double pivot, with Pizzi playing in front of this duo. Rodrigo Zalazar plays on the right, Ricardo Horta on the left and Álvaro Djaló is, then, the striker. In the defensive quartet, everything was as expected: Víctor Gómez on the right, Borja on the left, and José Fonte and Paulo Oliveira forming the central duo.

2′: SC Braga’s first approach to Sporting’s penalty area. Cross from the right by Rodrigo Zalazar and heel shot by Ricardo Horta for an attentive defense by Franco Israel.

Start of the match!

SC Braga left, playing with their traditional kit, that is, a red shirt and socks and white shorts. Sporting also plays as the rules dictate, that is, a green and white shirt with horizontal stripes and black shorts.

The three teams are already on the green carpet at the Leiriense venue. Ricardo Horta and Sebastián Coates, captains of SC Braga and Sporting, respectively, will now choose field or ball and, after that, everything will be ready for the start of the match.

The benches at the Leiriense amphitheater are already very well composed and a full house should be confirmed. Almost everything is ready for the show in Leiria!

The three teams have already finished their respective warm-up periods and have already gone to the changing rooms. In a few moments, the artists will return to the Dr. Magalhães Pessoa Stadium lawn for the start of the match.

Artur Jorge, coach of SC Braga, surprises by not initially using a starting striker. With Simon Banza serving the Congo national team at the African Cup of Nations, it was expected that Abel Ruiz, his natural replacement, would be called up to the eleven. But the Spaniard will start the game on the bench and, as such, the question remains: who will be the offensive reference for the Minho warriors? Álvaro Djaló? Ricardo Horta? A doubt that will be dispelled in about 20 minutes, when the kick-off takes place…

Regarding Sporting’s eleven, two changes in relation to the team presented by Ruben Amorim in the defeat of Vizela (5-2), also last Thursday: Adán and Paulinho leave and Franco Israel and Marcus Edwards enter.

In the SC Braga team, there was only one change in the eleven compared to last Thursday’s game, against Famalicão (2-1), for the 18th round of the League: Abel Ruiz leaves and Rodrigo Zalazar enters.

Sporting (trainer): Ruben Amorim

Sporting (substitutes): Adán, Matheus Reis, St. Juste, Neto, Dário Essugo, Paulinho, Daniel Brangança, Rafael Pontelo and Afonso Moreira

Sporting (holders): Franco Israel; Eduardo Quaresma, Sebastián Coates (C) and Gonçalo Inácio; Ricardo Esgaio, Hjulmand, Pedro Gonçalves and Nuno Santos; Trincão, Viktor Gyokeres and Marcus Edwards

SC Braga (trainer): Artur Jorge

SC Braga (substitutes): Lukas Hornicek, Serdar, Abel Ruiz, Roger, Joe Mendes, Rony Lopes, Diogo Fonseca, Francisco Chissumba and Djibril Soumaré

SC Braga (holders): Matheus; Víctor Gómez, José Fonte, Paulo Oliveira and Borja; Vítor Carvalho and João Moutinho; Pizzi, Rodrigo Zalazar and Ricardo Horta (C); Alvaro Djalo

Referee: Nuno Almeida (AF Algarve); Assistants: André Campos and Pedro Felisberto; 4th Referee: Hélder Malheiro; YES/AVAR: Tiago Martins and Hugo Ribeiro

There are now official teams!

Inside the stadium, and about an hour before the start of the match, there are still few fans present. However, tickets are already sold out and, therefore, there will be a full house in this first semi-final of the League Cup.

The buses of the two teams arrived without any problem at the Dr. Magalhães Pessoa Stadium, in Leiria, and both vehicles were parked side by side in the garage of the Leiria venue.

The Dr. Magalhães Pessoa Stadium, in Leiria, is the stage, for the fourth consecutive season, of the ‘final four’ of the League Cup. The first semi-final, which will pit SC Braga and Sporting face-to-face, will be played on Tuesday night, starting at 7:45 pm. AND SHE WAS He’s already at the Leiriense amphitheater and will tell you everything about this duel between arsenalistas and lions. Come with us, dear reader. He is called up and will be a starter!

Goodnight!