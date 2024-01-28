Allianz Cup «We finished the race without defeat»: everything Vasco Seabra said after the League Cup final

#Allianz #Cup #finished #race #defeat #Vasco #Seabra #League #Cup #final

Estoril’s coach says it’s hard to lose without suffering any defeat in regular time, but he also reaffirms the pride he feels in the players he guides; after having eliminated FC Porto and Benfica, Canarinhos were fair winners of the trophy, he points out; sad about the defeat, but very motivated for the future; about the possible departure of Koba Koindredi, the guarantee that he will make the trip to Estoril with the rest of his teammates

What was missing for the Estoril not take this game to penalties and win the trophy?

– It’s sad in terms of feeling because we didn’t win, but enormous pride in these players and these men. We finished the competition without defeat and were eliminated on penalties. I’m very proud of our fans for the celebration they brought to the stadium. It was a very good entry on our part, as demonstrated in the play that led to the penalty and the goal, and after SC Braga reacted very well, especially in the deep attack. In the first half we weren’t able to compete as much in reaching the final third. In the second half the game was much more divided, without great opportunities from either side, and ended up being decided on penalties.

During the match he fluctuated tactically. What was the purpose of these changes?

– It is common for us to make some fluctuations within the game. In 5x4x1 we wanted to close the interior game and force players to play outside. SC Braga is a team with a lot of deep play, which frees up space between the lines for us to activate the pressure. We tried to hurt SC Braga’s central defenders and midfielders so that we could often have a high line.

What impact could this loss of League Cup at a historic moment for the club and with such young players?

– We have 24 hours to suffer or to celebrate, but this time it won’t happen. Tomorrow, at 12 o’clock, we have to be at the club. We had energy until exhaustion. It’s been a very busy month of January, thanks to the players. This wear and tear will force them to stand up to continue defending Estoril’s colors as we have always done. We will return to the main competition and we want to continue to demonstrate what we are worth.

After deleting the FC Porto and the Benfica o Estoril Would you be a fair winner? AND Koindredihave you said goodbye?

– I gave him a big hug on the field, we have a strong bond. We don’t know what will happen and, therefore, it will follow us down, that’s what I can tell you. I don’t even know if I can count on him in the next game. I think we were fair winners, even if Artur [Jorge] Don’t find this part funny [risos].

Does the fact that you have such a young squad mean that in the coming days you will have to be much more of a driver of men than a coach?

– We are here to serve the players. They feel like we have the opportunity to rise up in every game we play. Competing in the competitions we compete in is only for the best and, as such, we have to stand up. We were punched because we were prepared to fight. We still have a lot to show with many players with immense talent.