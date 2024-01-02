Almost 2 in 3 Portuguese expect more economic difficulties in 2024 – Executive Digest

A recent study shows that people around the world expect 2024 to be more economically difficult than last year. And the Portuguese are even more pessimistic.

The Gallup International (EoY) Year-End Survey, carried out in Portugal by Intercampus, was carried out in 41 countries around the world, to a total of 40,428 people. In each country, a representative sample of around 1,000 men and women were interviewed during October-December 2023, either in person, over the phone or online.

According to the data, 39% expect a year of more economic difficulties, which is nine points lower than twelve months ago. Expectations of prosperity or, at least, absence of change, on the other hand, indicate some increase, but pessimism still prevails.

In Portugal, economic expectations are prosperous for 17% of respondents and pessimistic for 63%. For 19% of respondents it will be the same.

“The Western world – non-Western divide is deepening more than ever – our traditional annual global survey since 1981 shows, now covering more than half the world’s population. People living in the West (EU, US and Canada) are much less optimistic about 2024 compared to the rest of the world (29% to 42%), many more of them expect economic difficulties (53% to 34%) and a less peaceful year (56% to 33%)”, says Kancho Stoychev, president of GIA.

The study also shows that two in five respondents around the world expect a better year and one in four expect a worse one. Around 30% expect the same year as the previous one.

Countries such as Germany, USA, Russia show some improvement in expectations compared to the end of 2022, although they remain concerned. Countries like Iran, for example, are not pessimistic, India is clearly positive and countries in the South, for example, are traditionally optimistic.

Europe, on the contrary, remains not so positive, with the happy exceptions of the Albanian communities. Notably, Saudi Arabia shows 84% ​​positive expectations. More specifically, in Portugal, 29% of respondents are optimistic about a better year and 44% believe that we will not have a better year.

