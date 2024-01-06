Almost 2 million pensioners will not get any extra money after the big recalculation. Professor Anton Hadăr’s explanations

#million #pensioners #extra #money #big #recalculation #Professor #Anton #Hadărs #explanations

Almost 2 million pensioners will get nothing extra after the big recalculation in September. Professor Anton Hadăr explained, live on Antena 3 CNN, why these Romanians will not benefit from the pension increase.

The big recalculation in September will be done according to a new formula and according to new rules.

Professor Hadăr calculated, live on Antena 3 CNN, the pensions according to the new formula and showed why almost 2 million people will not receive any extra leu in September.

The teacher took as an example the case of a man who worked as a machine mechanic in the textile industry, with 15 years and 28 days of contributory service.

“He worked fewer years, this is the big problem, and the formula does not benefit him. He received the 13.8% increase, but that’s all he stays with.

All because he only worked for 15 years and we know very well that stability points now weigh a lot, especially in small pensions.

Stability points are given for many years spent in the field of work. Those who worked between 15 and 25 years receive zero points, because that’s what the law stipulates,” explained the teacher, on CNN’s Antena 3.

Therefore, Romanians who have worked between 15 and 25 years will not benefit from the pension increase based on the new law.