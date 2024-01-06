Almost 2 million pensioners will not get any extra money after the big recalculation. Professor Anton Hadăr’s explanations

#million #pensioners #extra #money #big #recalculation #Professor #Anton #Hadărs #explanations

Almost 2 million pensioners will get nothing extra after the big recalculation in September. Professor Anton Hadăr explained, live on Antena 3 CNN, why these Romanians will not benefit from the pension increase.

The big recalculation in September will be done according to a new formula and according to new rules.

Professor Hadăr calculated, live on Antena 3 CNN, the pensions according to the new formula and showed why almost 2 million people will not receive any extra leu in September.

The teacher took as an example the case of a man who worked as a machine mechanic in the textile industry, with 15 years and 28 days of contributory service.

“He worked fewer years, this is the big problem, and the formula does not benefit him. He received the 13.8% increase, but that’s all he stays with.

Read also: Pensioners from Romania, with tears in their eyes in front of the postmen who bring the increases: “I don’t want to ask the children, I didn’t make them give me money”

All because he only worked for 15 years and we know very well that stability points now weigh a lot, especially in small pensions.

Stability points are given for many years spent in the field of work. Those who worked between 15 and 25 years receive zero points, because that’s what the law stipulates,” explained the teacher, on CNN’s Antena 3.

Therefore, Romanians who have worked between 15 and 25 years will not benefit from the pension increase based on the new law.

Also Read:  Radio maker Hubert van Hoof (72) passed away

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Most XTB users invested in ETFs in Portugal
Most XTB users invested in ETFs in Portugal
Posted on
Almost 2 million pensioners will not get any extra money after the big recalculation. Professor Anton Hadăr’s explanations
Almost 2 million pensioners will not get any extra money after the big recalculation. Professor Anton Hadăr’s explanations
Posted on
Four Hills Tournament: Kobayashi triumphs in Bischofshofen – Sport
Four Hills Tournament: Kobayashi triumphs in Bischofshofen – Sport
Posted on
doctors believe they have found the cause in a study
doctors believe they have found the cause in a study
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News