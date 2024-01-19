Almost blind! Shingles on forehead, didn’t go to the doctor, grinded mung beans and applied it myself, just 2 days, very scary.

#blind #Shingles #forehead #didnt #doctor #grinded #mung #beans #applied #days #scary

Shingles on the forehead Grinding mung beans and applying them myself, healed for 2 days. The condition was so horrifying, I had to take my body to the doctor. I was nearly blind!

According to the report, it was found that A 45-year-old Vietnamese man presented to the dermatologist with a swollen red bump on one side of his forehead. It spread to the eye sockets, bridge of the nose, and blurred vision in the right eye. Ask until you know how to treat shingles yourself. It’s not just not cured. But the symptoms became more severe and frightening.

It turned out that 5 days ago, Nan Tuan found that there was a small bump. appears on one’s forehead with redness and burning sensation When you think you have shingles So we learned the secrets that our grandparents used to do since ancient times. That is the use “Green beans” Grind and apply on the face.

However, after trying treatment according to ancient recipes The wound became more severe and painful, however, he still did not go to the doctor. But choose to believe what others say about using “Women’s hygiene powder in packets” Apply it to the area affected by shingles and it will go away.

Until 2 days later, his face was swollen. The pain was unbearable, my vision blurry, I couldn’t even open my eyes. At this time, he rushed to the hospital. Doctors determined the patient had shingles but did not treat it properly. lead to infection

“The skin on the forehead is swollen. The cornea is damaged. There is a risk of scarring on the cornea. and vision decreased If left untreated for a long time.” the doctor said

Shingles is a common disease. But very few people go to medical facilities for treatment during the “golden time”, that is, from 24-72 hours after the onset of the disease. After which the virus invades and damages the roots and nerves. and may cause many complications. Including infection, permanent scarring, and prolonged pain. Nerve paralysis meningitis

For example, if shingles occurs on the forehead, eye socket, or nose, it may reduce vision. or complete loss of vision Or if it happens on the cheek May cause facial paralysis and the mouth can become distorted

by symptoms indicating shingles It usually starts as a red patch, slightly swollen, with a ridge higher than the surface of the skin. After 1-2 hours, a bump containing clear fluid will appear on the red patch.

Doctors also warn that Improper use of folk medicine for treatment It causes inflammation and infection in the wound. Therefore, when symptoms of shingles are found You should be examined by a dermatologist for treatment recommendations as soon as possible. Because if not treated properly Shingles can cause complications.