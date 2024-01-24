Almost one in four consumers canceled streaming subscriptions in a year

#consumers #canceled #streaming #subscriptions #year

Streaming is still one of consumers’ favorite services, but the contraction also affects this market. Almost one in four (23%) canceled a paid subscription to a video subscription service within a year, concluded a global study by Deloitte, which involved Portugal.

The main reason for canceling is the subscription being too expensive (23%), according to the “Digital Consumer Trends 2023” survey, carried out last summer and released in Portugal this Tuesday.

“The most popular video streaming service is Netflix, with 41% of respondents using this service. However, the popularity of this platform has declined in Portugal: this number represents a drop of 12 percentage points compared to the last edition of the study, which may be related to Netflix’s attempt to eliminate password sharing”, reads if in the report.

Adherents of technology, almost half of smartphone users (48%) said they have a 5G network on their cell phone, with three in five (60%) thinking that the fifth generation mobile internet experience is better than 4G, according to the analysis which involved 27,150 interviews carried out in June 2023.

However, opinions regarding data sharing. For example, the sample of a thousand Portuguese people was willing to share medical data monitored by the gadgets with their medical team, but little able to disclose location or other information to the authorities.

On the other hand, they are enthusiastic about digital identity solutions, with almost half saying they would like to use their smartphone to access data from their identity card (45%) or their driving license (42%), the which is possible with the eGov application.

Other conclusions are that three out of five participants (60) claim to know at least one generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool, the most common being ChatGPT (54%). Of the universe that you know and used, the majority (74%) were for personal reasons, 40% for professional reasons and 31% in the educational context.

Worrying is the fact that more than half (56%) of Portuguese people think that this technology will reduce the number of jobs in the future. However, two in five (40%) users were willing to pay for a generative AI tool to obtain faster responses and be more available for tasks that require a human hand.

“Technological advances are happening at an ever-increasing speed, and consumers are following this change. One example is generative AI. However, although the data tells us that a part of consumers lost interest after its initial ‘explosion’, the transformative potential of this innovation continues to be a reason for enthusiasm, but also for some concern”, warns Pedro Tavares, partner at Deloitte .