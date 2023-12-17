Almost the Tremble, Burglars! star directed the first part of Ace Ventura

There are a lot of interesting things and secrets behind the scenes of the film world, many people might not even believe that Daniel Stern, one of the actors of the popular Christmas movie, was originally the director of the movie Ace Ventura: Animal Detective, but in the end he had to quit his job.

Most of the actors are called Treszkesset, burglars! He is known as Marvja, who was also electrocuted in the second part, but few people know that he has directed films in several guises. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Stern recently talked about being asked to direct the 1994 film Ace Ventura, which launched Jim Carrey’s film career.

According to the actor, he originally took on the direction, but got another job, so he eventually left the project and was replaced by Tom Shadyac. In the end, the film became a real success, from which a sequel came later. Stern has also considered directing an episode of For All Mankind, which can be seen on AppleTV+, but this is not his career, otherwise he plays the new director of NASA in the series.

