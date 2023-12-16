Almost two thirds of young families do not have the financial means to buy a house

Data from Banco de Portugal indicate that 65%, compared to 51% of the total young families surveyed, would prefer to have their own home, but admit that they do not have the financial conditions to do so.

Owning your own home is increasingly difficult in Portugal, particularly for younger families who are in the rental market and who, for financial reasons, are unable to move on to purchasing a home.

This is one of the conclusions of the study ‘Inquérito à Situação Financeira das Famílias de 2020’, released by Banco de Portugal, which shows that almost 65%, compared to 51% in the total of young families surveyed, preferred to have their own home, but assume not have the financial conditions to do so.

Among young families who are in the rental market, 22%, compared to 7% in total, report that this is a “temporary situation and they intend to buy soon”.

In the case of young families with their own home, almost half of homeowners under the age of 35 (48%) point out that “it makes sense in financial terms to live in their own home”.

On the other hand, the option of “not wanting to move house, regardless of financial issues”, is less important than among homeowner families as a whole (26%, compared to 51% in total).

