“Alo” fraudsters stole millions from an Olympic runner-up

#Alo #fraudsters #stole #millions #Olympic #runnerup

SEE OUR BOOKMAKER PAGE HERE!

The Olympic vice-champion in figure skating Anzhelika Krylova became a victim of telephone fraudsters. The 50-year-old Russian woman, who is a two-time world champion in dance pairs, “burned” with a total of 2.3 million rubles.

On December 26, Krylova received a call from a person posing as an employee of the National Security Service (FSB). He claimed that her bank account had been hacked and the hackers wanted to steal her money. The fake representative of the authorities advised her to transfer her available amount to a reserve account that was specified by him.

BGN 200 Starting Bonus Sport!

From an ATM, the former figure skater made a transfer in the amount of 1.5 million rubles to the proposed account. After that, the fraudster called again and stated that an attempt was being made to withdraw credit on behalf of Krylova. She can protect herself from the fraud if she ends up taking out the loan herself and then transfers the amount to the reserve account.

The former athlete fulfilled all the instructions. Anzhelika Krylova then contacted the FSB to seek contact with the same employee and find out if everything was okay and how to access the backup account. From there they scolded her that such a person does not work for the national security service. That’s how she found out that she was a victim of fraud and filed a complaint with the police.

Download our BLITZ SPORT mobile app HERE!