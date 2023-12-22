Alpina made a rarer and more expensive “three” than the M3 CS ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Alpina #rarer #expensive #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

The sophisticated alternative to the BMW M3 developed by Alpina has received another special edition, this time from South Africa. The special series was made in honor of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of BMW’s presence in the country. Finished in the iconic Alpina Green II livery, the sedan boasts 20-inch multi-spoke Alpina wheels, “Alpina” lettering on the front spoiler and retro-inspired side lettering reminiscent of the 1980s.

Upon opening the doors, passengers are greeted by Alpina-branded door sills and a special plaque on the center console, emphasizing the car’s exclusivity. Limited to just five units, each features a black leather interior adorned with BMW Group South Africa’s distinctive 50th anniversary logo on the headrests. The interior showcases white and green stitching, complemented by a leather-wrapped steering wheel emblazoned with the Alpina logo.

Exclusive to the South African market, this special edition is based on the more powerful B3 facelift introduced in 2022. Its 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six engine produces an impressive 488bhp sent to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes just 3.6 seconds, and top speed reaches 305 km/h ( In addition to the powertrain, Alpina equips the B3 with a sports suspension, upgraded brakes with perforated discs, chassis and steering tuning, and a four exhaust system. The driver can choose between four driving modes: Comfort+, Comfort, Sport and Sport+. Officially known as the BMW Alpina B3 50 Years of BMW South Africa Edition, this exclusive sports sedan has already sold out despite its hefty price tag of approx. $162,400 at the current exchange rate.

