ALREADY (NOT) THE BALTIC WAKE UP, BUT GERMANY! – Respublika.lt

Published: January 20, 2024 21:27:00

Photo of social networks.

In the northern German city of Hanover, tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest against right-wing extremism. Similar rallies are held across the country.

Among others, former German President Christian Wulff and Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil addressed the protesters at the Opera Square in Hanover.

Organizers said the protest attracted 35,000 participants, an estimate they say is in line with police figures.

Protesters carried placards with various slogans such as “We are diverse” and “Fascism is not an alternative”.

The protests across the country were sparked by a report by the Correctiv news outlet, which revealed that members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party met with far-right extremists in Potsdam in November. Members of the largest opposition party, the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), also took part in the meeting.

At the Potsdam meeting, far-right extremists discussed topics such as “remigration,” a euphemism often used in far-right circles for the deportation of immigrants and minorities, including naturalized German citizens.

Protests took place in several German cities on Saturday, including the country’s financial center Frankfurt, where 35,000 people were said to have protested. people.

