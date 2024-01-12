Also returning are Rocket Knight and Felix the Cat

Konami has teamed up with Limited Run Games to bring us back the classic platformers Rocket Knight and Felix the Cat. The remakes will arrive on PlayStation consoles and Nintendo Switch.

It’s 1993, legends such as Mortal Kombat II, Doom, Super Street Fighter II or even Rocket Knight Adventures appear. A year later, the sequel to the knight adventure will be released immediately under the name Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2. Although the second stage did not manage to create as big a cult around itself as its predecessor did, it is still a pleasure to see that the soon-to-be-released edition will include both parts. The collection not only brings the original games in a better edition, but we also get a completely new animated intro, Boss Rush mode and museum mode, with which we will have the opportunity to admire never-before-seen content.

Released in 1992, Felix the Cat was first only available for NES devices, but the title was also available for Game Boy in 1993, in which we can experience the adventure based on the cartoon series, as Felix’s girlfriend, Kitty, was kidnapped again by the evil professor , and of course we have to save him.

The game packages can be pre-ordered on the official website of Limited Run Games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch from January 19 to February 18. We don’t have an exact release date, but Rocket Knight is estimated to ship between July 1st and 31st, so we’ll probably get nostalgic for it sometime in the summer months, but Felix the Cat isn’t expected until September.

