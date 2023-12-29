Although a specialist in transplants, Dr Morel amputates a sketch from the Revue de Genève

#specialist #transplants #Morel #amputates #sketch #Revue #Genève

Towards the middle of the show, which lasts 2 hours 20 minutes, a sketch represents Dr Morel in the middle of an organ harvesting operation. However, the sketch is truncated, because the actor who performs the majority of it, Laurent Deshusses, is recovering from an operation for which the surgeon was precisely Dr. Morel (admit that it is a strange combination of circumstances) .

Awareness takes six days

This October 12, therefore, Dr. Morel leaves the Casino Theater cheerful, without having been able to realize to what extent the sketch about him would be “highly hurtful and humiliating”, damaging “both to his reputation as an honest man and to his professional reputation”, because portraying him “as a venal doctor, without scruples and without regard for his patients” (alleged 78).

I always cite the documents submitted by Dr. Morel and his lawyer, shortly before a hearing on November 13 before the Court of First Instance.

The awareness will take place six days later, on October 18. That evening, Dr. Morel attended the Review a second time, this time at the invitation of the Municipal Council of Vandoeuvres (alleged 81).

It’s the shock.

“The attack [à la personnalité] is all the more acute as the Disputed Sketch is performed almost every evening, and sometimes twice a day, in front of the Geneva public, over a period of more than two months” (alleged 70) and that the Revue “enjoys very popular with the Geneva public and significant visibility in the French-speaking media” (alleged 58).

A bailiff is transported

Six more days passed before Dr. Morel, “still in shock from this public humiliation” (alleged 82), called his lawyer. It’s October 24. The lawyer’s blood only goes round. He grabbed his phone and sent a “judicial bailiff to the Courts of the Republic and Canton of Geneva” to the Review (alleged 83).

“For this purpose [relever certains passages dudit spectacle]I transported myself this day [26 octobre] at 7:30 p.m. at the Casino-Théâtre, rue de Carouge 42, 1205 Geneva where being, I made the following observations”, begins the bailiff whose report appears in exhibit 34 of the thick file filed on November 3 at the registry of Geneva justice.

“The curtain opens on a scene composed of an operating table surrounded by medical personnel,” continues the usher in his summary of the sketch “The caregivers’ transplant”. The actor Laurent Deshusses represents a doctor who performs an operation on a conscious patient. (…) Around the middle of the sketch, Laurent Deshusses begins a satirical song entitled “The front doors of the HUG”. Laurent Deshusses, playing Professor Morel, warns a HUG patient that he will die in the hospital and that he will recover his liver and cornea. To then add, that he only performs transplants on people who can pay.”

A Heidi.news journalist will be cut up

“Further, Laurent Deshusses, still playing Professor Morel, sings: “You the sheikh who paid me when I transplanted you, all the deposits you paid me, we will forget them”. For all practical purposes, I mention that Heidi.news is mentioned by name in the sketch to the extent that one of the speakers around the operating table announces the arrival of a patient who works at Heidi.news.

With these disturbing words the bailiff’s report ends. For the rest, we must return to the lawyer’s allegations, where a surprise awaits us.

“Moreover, on November 2, 2023, Mr. Morel spoke by telephone with Mr. Frédéric Hohl, producer of the Revue, to demand the immediate removal of the disputed Sketch from the next performances of the Revue” (alleged 86). Result? “Mr. Hohl then verbally undertook to remove the said Sketch from future performances of the Revue” (alleged 87).

Wow! Would the Review have folded after a simple phone call from an MCG elected official?

Reading these few lines in the documents sent by the courts for the hearing on November 13, I also called Frédéric Hohl on November 10 to inquire about the fate of this sketch. “Ah, never,” he replied. The Review does not give in to any pressure. Even when the Vatican asked for a sketch about the Pope to be removed, we held firm.”

A modified verse

Even the Pope, in the City of Calvin… Brave Geneva, brave Revue, this Mother Guillaume on the ramparts of freedom of expression and salutary laughter!

However, it turns out that the next day, Saturday November 11, a journalist from Heidi.news also went to the Casino-Théâtre at 42 rue de Carouge and made her own observation. Imagine that in Laurent Deshusses’ song, a verse has been modified.

Instead of:

“You the sheikh who paid me when I transplanted you, all the deposits you paid me, we will forget them”,

Laurent Deshusses, whose role the oldest among us have not forgotten 30 years ago in L’Ours Maturin et la Famille Wallace on TF1 and RTS, now sang:

“You press who come to snoop, you do a dirty job, all the lies you have published we will forget them”.

Damn, Dr. Morel, always flattered to have been nicknamed “the surgeon with the golden hands”, also has a long arm. Not only did he succeed, failing to obtain the “immediate deletion of the disputed Sketch”, in partially censoring the Revue genevoise but he was also brought to the Board of Directors of the HUG by his party, the MCG, last December 13.

Heidi.news would have published lies? We stand by all of our statements about the Emirati patient’s liver transplant.

And the result of the hearing on November 13 where we had the pleasure of meeting Philippe Morel and his lawyers? The order of December 14 of the Court of First Instance, on provisional measures, agrees with Heidi.news on all counts.

The opposing party, who apparently did not dare attack the Revue, tried to make Heidi.news responsible for the sketch by Laurent Deshusses. It missed.

And also “that there was a preponderant public interest in informing the public about the events revealed”, not only because of Mr. Morel’s “political ambitions” but even “with regard to [à ses fonctions] as a specialist in general and visceral surgery.

Dr. Morel continues to claim that the documents supporting the Heidi.news investigation are fake. We have taken steps to prove the opposite.