Although the war between Israel and Hamas worsens, the oil power cannot be deterred

Prince Khalid bin Bandar, the UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia, expressed in a recent interview with the BBC that Saudi Arabia remains interested in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel. However, he stressed that such a move must be preceded by the resolution of the Gaza conflict and the creation of an independent Palestinian state. It was also said that talks on normalization between the two countries were already well advanced when Hamas attacked Israel. After that, the talks had to be suspended.

The prince was also asked about the role of Hamas in the future Palestinian state. Kalid bin Bandar acknowledged that this is a complex issue that requires careful consideration.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. Blinken said that both sides have an interest in continuing normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. He also emphasized that ending the conflict in Gaza and creating a viable path to a Palestinian state is a prerequisite for this.

Saudi Arabia has not officially recognized Israel since its establishment in 1948. The war, which broke out on October 7, has resulted in significant casualties, with the Palestinian Ministry of Health reporting that Israeli actions have so far killed at least 23,200 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The discussions are based on the Abraham Accords, which were established in 2020 between the Jewish state and several Muslim countries.

