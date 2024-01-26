Altice, AEDL, Ascendi, Greenvolt, TAP, Luz Saúde and Novobanco liven up 2024

#Altice #AEDL #Ascendi #Greenvolt #TAP #Luz #Saúde #Novobanco #liven

Financial advisory: Some operations are already underway, others are potential businesses. Some are waiting for the new Government, others not so much. But investment banking is booming in 2024.

KKR’s Public Offering (OPA) for Greenvolt; the issuance of debt of 75 million from the same renewables company; the sale of Altice Portugal; the sale of BCP shares by Fosun; the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Luz Saúde; the privatization of Sata and TAP; the sale of Hipoges by KKR and the LX Partners deal are some of the operations this year that require financial advice.

But there is more in preparation, starting with Novobanco's IPO. Remember that in September, CEO Mark Bourke participated in several meetings with potential investors, to survey market interest. But there is also the potential sale of AEDL (Douro Litoral motorways), majority owned by investment funds managed by Strategic Value Partners…