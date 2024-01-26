Altice, AEDL, Ascendi, Greenvolt, TAP, Luz Saúde and Novobanco liven up 2024

#Altice #AEDL #Ascendi #Greenvolt #TAP #Luz #Saúde #Novobanco #liven

Financial advisory: Some operations are already underway, others are potential businesses. Some are waiting for the new Government, others not so much. But investment banking is booming in 2024.

KKR’s Public Offering (OPA) for Greenvolt; the issuance of debt of 75 million from the same renewables company; the sale of Altice Portugal; the sale of BCP shares by Fosun; the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Luz Saúde; the privatization of Sata and TAP; the sale of Hipoges by KKR and the LX Partners deal are some of the operations this year that require financial advice.

But there is more in preparation, starting with Novobanco’s IPO. Remember that in September, CEO Mark Bourke participated in several meetings with potential investors, to survey market interest. But there is also the potential sale of AEDL (Douro Litoral motorways), majority owned by investment funds managed by Strategic Value Partners…Content reserved for subscribers. To read the full version, access JE Reader here

Also Read:  Wilders hopes to find a 'solution' for the dispersal law in the coming days | Politics

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

DECENTRALIZED TERRITORIAL AUTHORITIES – The HCC validates the extension of the mandate of municipal elected officials
DECENTRALIZED TERRITORIAL AUTHORITIES – The HCC validates the extension of the mandate of municipal elected officials
Posted on
The tragic fate of a family from Komjatice: first only 2-year-old Šimonko lost his life, now his mother Jarmila has died
The tragic fate of a family from Komjatice: first only 2-year-old Šimonko lost his life, now his mother Jarmila has died
Posted on
Gustav Klimt’s ‘Fräulein Lieser’ resurfaces in Vienna after 100 years
Gustav Klimt’s ‘Fräulein Lieser’ resurfaces in Vienna after 100 years
Posted on
“New Candidate Luan at Center Back” | Transfer Line – Last Minute Sports News
“New Candidate Luan at Center Back” | Transfer Line – Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News