Altice Portugal has seven months to provide fiber access to other operators

Anacom had already determined this opening of Meo but now the decision is supported by the European Commission. There are 402 parishes where this access will have to be made available.

Altice Portugal, owner of the telecommunications operator Meo, has seven months to make fiber access available to other operators in 402 parishes where there is no competition, according to information provided by Anacom, based on validation given by the European Commission.

“The European Commission did not raise any reservations about the draft decisions notified by ANACOM regarding the analyzes of relevant markets, thus validating this Authority’s decision to impose several obligations on MEO, including the obligation to open its fiber optic network to other operators, in a group of parishes in the country”, begins by highlighting Anacom in a statement.

In this way, Anacom “will impose on Altice Portugal companies a regulatory obligation to access its fiber network in 402 parishes where there is no effective competition”.

The regulator determines that “wholesale offers for access to the fiber optic network of Altice Group companies in the 402 identified parishes will have an obligation of fair and reasonable prices associated with it, which allows operators to design retail offers and offer them to their end customers, in a cost-effectively, the retail services typically available in the rest of the country.”

These wholesale offers must be defined by MEO and made available to potential beneficiaries and ANACOM within six months from the date of approval of this decision, who have one month to comment. After these deadlines have elapsed, offers must be published and made available, concludes Anacom.