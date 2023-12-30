Aluminum Redmi Watch 4 with HyperOS will look to Europe!

  • Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Watch 4 in China back in November
  • They are surprisingly good, they have a HyperOS system and an aluminum body
  • In the foreseeable future, they should also look at the global market

Smart watch Redmi Watch 4 were introduced in China at the end of November and are quite a bit outside the standards we are used to in the Redmi Watch series. They offer it at a low price the new HyperOS system, but also quality processing or an AMOLED display. At the same time, it should be mentioned that they are only available in China, but this could change in the near future.

Xiaomi had them certified on Bluetooth SIG, so there is a relatively high probability that it will appear in our country as well. After all, it would be quite unexpected if it were otherwise. We regularly see Redmi watches on our market, and these are poised to become a sales hit. They are (in terms of watches) large 1.97-inch 60Hz AMOLED panel with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels and a maximum brightness of up to 600 nits. For the first time ever, the body is made up of aluminumthe battery lasts up to 10 days on a single charge with Always-On on and up to 20 days with it off.

Redmi Watch 4 Full Review: The Affordable Smartwatch Got Metal Frame

Redmi Watch 4 can of course measure heart rate, oxygen level, stress and sleep, there are plenty of sports modes, you can then connect it to your phone via Bluetooth 5.3 and there is even NFC. However, whether it will be possible to pay through it in Europe is still not certain. Personally, I wouldn’t count on it much. In China they are sold for in conversion about 1,500 crownsso in our country they could be slightly above the 2,000 mark.

Would you give a Redmi watch a chance?

Source: notebookcheck

