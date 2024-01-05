ALVARO DAMAGE – The toll rises to ten deaths

Heavy rains caused flooding in the Fitovinany region

Victims of Cyclone Alvaro are increasing. Ten died, according to the latest situation update on Alvaro, established by the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC), yesterday afternoon. Apart from the five people who lost their lives during drowning in Manakara Atsimo, Vohipeno and Beroroha, which we already reported yesterday, five others died in the same circumstance. The three in Beroroha, one in Ikongo and the last in Manja. The number of victims has also increased. Twenty-five thousand eight hundred, compared to sixteen thousand the day before. Manja is the most affected district, with ten thousand victims, followed by Vohipeno, which records eight thousand six hundred victims, then Morombe, the impact zone of Alvaro, with five thousand victims. And a thousand people are affected in Manakara Atsimo. Nine thousand of them have not yet been able to return to their homes, including eight thousand victims in Vohipeno, four hundred victims in Manakara Atsimo and three hundred victims in Morombe. They are hosted in thirty-six common accommodation sites. Their living spaces are either damaged, destroyed, or flooded. The delivery of food aid for the disaster victims is reportedly underway in certain localities. In any case, the BNGRC and its partners join hands to meet the needs of the affected people.

Students in the districts crossed by Alvaro also risk not returning to class at the start of the school year. Around ten classrooms were destroyed, partially or totally, and around fifty were destroyed.

Miangalya Ralitera