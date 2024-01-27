Álvaro Morales blows up Chivas for a draw against Tijuana: ‘Team of mediocre’

#Álvaro #Morales #blows #Chivas #draw #Tijuana #Team #mediocre

Chivas managed to rescue the tie on his visit to Tijuana during the Matchday 3 match of Closing 2024. Despite getting a visiting point, the Flock was not exempt from criticism from Alvaro Morales.

After three games this season, the Guadalajara team has only managed to get two points out of a possible nine, after drawing against Tijuana and Santos and lose to Tigers.

ESPN analyst Álvaro Morales, as is customary when Chivas fails to win, did not hesitate twice to criticize the team. During the analysis program, Futbol Picante, he took advantage of his monologue not only to make fun of the club, but also of his followers.

“These Chivas are not in crisis, this is normal. They still don’t win, but they could have lost, if it weren’t for the refereeing. What can we expect from a team of mediocre, for mediocre and by mediocres, but they are very popular, very very popular,” said the analyst.

The rojiblanco team will return to action next Tuesday, when they receive Toluca on Matchday 4 of the Clausura, in what could be not only the return of Alexis Vega al Akronbut also the presentation of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

