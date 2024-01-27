Álvaro Morales blows up Chivas for a draw against Tijuana: ‘Team of mediocre’

#Álvaro #Morales #blows #Chivas #draw #Tijuana #Team #mediocre

Chivas managed to rescue the tie on his visit to Tijuana during the Matchday 3 match of Closing 2024. Despite getting a visiting point, the Flock was not exempt from criticism from Alvaro Morales.

After three games this season, the Guadalajara team has only managed to get two points out of a possible nine, after drawing against Tijuana and Santos and lose to Tigers.

ESPN analyst Álvaro Morales, as is customary when Chivas fails to win, did not hesitate twice to criticize the team. During the analysis program, Futbol Picante, he took advantage of his monologue not only to make fun of the club, but also of his followers.

“These Chivas are not in crisis, this is normal. They still don’t win, but they could have lost, if it weren’t for the refereeing. What can we expect from a team of mediocre, for mediocre and by mediocres, but they are very popular, very very popular,” said the analyst.

The rojiblanco team will return to action next Tuesday, when they receive Toluca on Matchday 4 of the Clausura, in what could be not only the return of Alexis Vega al Akronbut also the presentation of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: GOODBYE TO FOOTBALL? SANTIAGO GIMÉNEZ ‘SHOWS’ AND ‘WILL BE THE HOST’ OF THE NEW FEYENOORD HOTEL

Also Read:  Atletico get revenge on Real and dump them out of the Copa del Rey after another extra-time spectacle - Football World - Spain

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The following is a list of Xiaomi cellphones in Indonesia that received HyperOS earlier
The following is a list of Xiaomi cellphones in Indonesia that received HyperOS earlier
Posted on
Erdoğan announces district candidates in Izmir
Erdoğan announces district candidates in Izmir
Posted on
This is how Princess Charlene celebrated her birthday
This is how Princess Charlene celebrated her birthday
Posted on
Álvaro Morales blows up Chivas for a draw against Tijuana: ‘Team of mediocre’
Álvaro Morales blows up Chivas for a draw against Tijuana: ‘Team of mediocre’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News